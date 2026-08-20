Two high-profile murder trials are reaching pivotal stages, with Lindsay Clancy's case centred on a psychiatric defence and the Tupac Shakur trial finally putting a defendant before a jury nearly three decades after the rapper's death.

In Massachusetts, prosecutors have rested and Clancy's defence is presenting evidence that postpartum psychosis left her legally not criminally responsible. In Las Vegas, Duane 'Keffe D' Davis is facing trial over allegations he orchestrated Tupac's 1996 killing.

Lindsay Clancy Defence Centres on Psychosis

The Clancy trial has shifted to the defence, putting her mental state at the centre of proceedings.

Forensic psychologist Paul Zeizel told jurors that Clancy could not appreciate the wrongfulness of her actions or conform her behaviour to the law when her children died in 2023. He also testified that she reported hearing a male voice telling her to kill her children and herself.

Psychiatrist Donald Condie pointed to medical records showing dissociation, brain fog and auditory hallucinations in December 2022, weeks before the deaths. He said the symptoms were consistent with postpartum psychosis.

The defence does not dispute that Clancy killed Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months. The question is whether her psychiatric condition prevented her from understanding that her actions were wrong or controlling her behaviour.

Prosecutors Challenge Psychosis Defence

Prosecutors argue Clancy deliberately killed the children. Jurors have heard about internet searches on her phone concerning psychosis, sociopathy and related subjects, which prosecutors say challenge the defence's interpretation of her state of mind.

Prosecutors have also challenged Zeizel's conclusions by pointing to Clancy's behaviour around the killings. Her former mother-in-law, Susan Clancy, described Lindsay as struggling and 'begging for help,' supporting the defence's account.

Tupac Murder Trial Finally Reaches Court

In Las Vegas, the Tupac Shakur murder trial has moved from opening statements on 17 August into witness testimony nearly 30 years after the rapper was killed.

Shakur was shot in September 1996 and died days later. The killing remained unresolved until Davis was arrested in 2023. He is the only person charged and is accused of orchestrating the shooting.

Prosecutors allege Davis ordered the attack as revenge after Shakur and his associates fought Davis' nephew, Orlando 'Baby Lane' Anderson, at the MGM Grand. Davis has pleaded not guilty and is not accused of being the gunman.

It is the first criminal trial arising from Tupac's killing. Several people linked to the events are now dead, leaving prosecutors reliant on old statements and witnesses. A forensic pathologist has described Shakur's fatal injuries as jurors viewed autopsy photographs.

Hostile Witness Tests Davis Evidence

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Former Death Row associate James McDonald became a key courtroom development after resisting prosecutors' questions about gang activity and the events surrounding Tupac's killing. He was treated as a hostile witness after pushing back against questions concerning Davis and the alleged shooting.

McDonald's resistance highlights the difficulty of proving a decades-old murder. Prosecutors are also relying on Davis' previous statements in his 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend, arguing they help establish his knowledge and alleged role.

Davis' lawyers argue those accounts were exaggerated or fabricated for notoriety and question whether decades-old statements can reliably prove he orchestrated the murder.

The two trials now hinge on different questions: whether Clancy's psychiatric condition prevented criminal responsibility, and whether prosecutors can prove Davis' alleged role in Tupac's killing.

Further defence testimony is expected in Massachusetts, while prosecutors in Las Vegas continue calling witnesses this week.