The National Lottery is asking all Lotto ticket holders to check their stubs as the fortuitous winner of June 18's draw has still yet to come forward and collect their winnings.

The winning Lotto numbers on June 18's draw were 11, 14, 36, 39, 42, 59, and the bonus ball was 21. The lucky winner was traced to have bought their ticket in Wolverhampton, West Midlands and won a total jackpot of £7,440,150.

The Lotto is by far the most popular lottery draw in the country, with around 15 to 45 million tickets sold each draw. It is regulated by the Gambling Commission and is currently operated by the Camelot Group.

Lotto tickets may be bought in person at approved premises in the UK, or online at accredited sites. As of April 2021, only those 18 years old and above may buy scratchcards or play Lotto, Thunderball, EuroMillions or Set For Life.

The National Lotter's senior winners' advisor Andy Carter said, "We're desperate to find Wolverhampton's mystery Lotto jackpot ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings. We're urging everyone to try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags, down the back of the sofa and anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding."

Lotto winners only have six months to claim their prize, and the June 18 winner has to come forward on or before 15 December 2022. If no one claims their winnings after 180 days, then the prize money and all the interest it generated while it was held in trust are distributed to various National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

The biggest National Lottery win in history was £195m at the EuroMillions jackpot in July to an anonymous ticket holder. To date, only 15 UK players have won a jackpot of more than £100m.