The 2,783rd Lotto drawing happened on Wednesday. Nobody won the jackpot of €8,546,531 in the August 24 drawing, and the next drawing on Saturday will have a quadruple rollover.

The winning numbers were 10, 14, 25, 32, 35, 39, and the bonus ball was 42. The Arthur lottery draw machine was used.

The Lotto can only Rollover 5 times. The 5th Rollover is a Must Be Won draw. Lotto Must Be Won draws happen when no one wins the jackpot by matching the 6 main numbers. In this scenario, the jackpot will be shared by players matching 2 or more main numbers and thousands can win boosted cash prizes.

The Lotto website provided a breakdown of all prizes and reported that while there was no winner of the jackpot prize, there were 55 lucky winners of £1750 each for matching 5 main numbers.

There were also 3,333 winners that shared the £466,620 for matching 4 balls, amounting to £140 per winner. The total prize fund for this draw was £4, 313, 594.

Though the odds of winning the lottery are estimated to be about one in 14 million, the Lotto is by far the most popular lottery in the country, with around 15 to 45 million tickets sold each draw. It is regulated by the Gambling Commission and is currently operated by the Camelot Group.

Winners can claim their prize from designated post offices, regional National Lottery centres, or by post. If you think you might be a possible winner of this draw, you need to complete a claim form and provide your ID. Call the National Lottery on 0333 234 50 50 and arrange for your claim to be processed in person.

The first National Lottery draw was held on November 19 1994, when seven winners shared a jackpot of £5,874,778. The largest amount ever to be won by a single ticket holder was £42million, won in 1996.

Lotto tickets may be bought in person at approved premises in the UK or online at accredited sites. As of April 2021, only those 18 years old and above may buy scratchcards or play Lotto, Thunderball, EuroMillions or Set For Life.