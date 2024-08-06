Good news for job seekers: high-paying positions are available in unexpected industries - and you don't need a college degree or formal training for most of it!

In June, many were surprised when Walmart announced its new salary program, allowing store managers to earn up to $128,000 after pay and bonus adjustments take effect next month. Online users reacted with similar surprise this summer when news broke that UPS drivers are projected to earn an average of $170,000 annually in the coming years.

Many were stunned by the high salaries of jobs they saw performed daily but hadn't considered for themselves. For example, housekeepers in Florida can earn up to $50 per hour. However, it is worth noting that numerous factors influence the final salary for a specific job or employee.

Contrary to popular belief, "doctor" and "lawyer" aren't the only high-paying career paths. From unconventional to ordinary, well-compensated jobs exist in various fields. Here are nine higher-paying jobs than you never expected could be financially-rewarding:

1) Trader Joe's Manager

Average pay: $100,000

Aside from Walmart, there's another grocery store offering competitive salaries. Trader Joe's general managers can earn upwards of $100,000, while assistant managers make a solid $60,000 to $80,000 annually. All crew members are also eligible for annual salary increases of 7 percent to 10 percent.

The job entails a grocery store managers to juggle various responsibilities, including hiring and firing, employee training, scheduling, financial oversight, merchandise management, store cleanliness, and ensuring legal compliance.

2) Fire Investigator

Average pay: $83,896

After the flames are extinguished, fire investigators investigate the cause of the fire. Their work is crucial, especially in cases of suspected arson. Fire investigators meticulously analyze fire scenes, interview witnesses, collect evidence, and use specialized tools to determine the fire's origin.

Their findings are then shared with law enforcement. According to Indeed, the average annual salary for a fire investigator is $83,896, with some earning up to $130,000.

3) Bingo And Games Manager

Average pay: $71,194

The casino industry offers a surprising range of high-paying positions. While casino managers can earn between $77,000 and $131,000 annually, and general dealers average $50,132, even bingo managers enjoy lucrative salaries.

Bingo managers oversee all aspects of operations, including jackpots, payouts, paperwork, legal compliance, and potentially managing staff. This role commands an average salary of $71,194 per year.

4) Elevator Inspector

Average pay: $72,046

The crucial role of an elevator inspector is to ensure the safe operation of elevators and escalators. These professionals conduct regular inspections, oversee new installations, and diagnose repair needs.

Their deep knowledge of building codes and safety regulations allows them to educate building occupants on proper elevator usage. Elevator inspectors earn an average of $72,046 annually, with many reaching the $80,000 to $90,000 range. The median annual wage for those interested in installation and repair can start at $99,000.

5) Special Agent

Average pay: $107,820

Fans of "Law & Order" can aspire to the title of Special Agent with dedication and the right qualifications. These highly trained law enforcement professionals investigate criminal activities within their jurisdiction and earn an average base salary of $107,820 annually.

Special agents investigate criminal activities within their jurisdiction, gathering evidence, developing crime prevention strategies, building cases, and addressing ongoing criminal issues. The role is demanding, but potential rewards are substantial.

6) Sommelier

Average pay: $53,126

Wine enthusiasts can turn their passion into a profitable career as a sommelier. While often romanticized, the role demands extensive knowledge and training. Sommeliers are wine experts responsible for curating wine lists, recommending pairings, and ensuring optimal wine service.

These professionals deeply understand wine production, history, and geography. They typically work in high-end restaurants, hotels, or vineyards, guiding patrons through wine selections and managing wine cellars.

According to Indeed, sommeliers can earn an average annual salary of $53,126, with many professionals commanding salaries in the $80,000 to $100,000 range.

7) Court Reporter

Average pay: $53,315

Court reporters, or stenographers, are essential to the legal process. These skilled professionals create verbatim transcripts of court proceedings, capturing every word, tone, and gesture. Their work requires exceptional typing speed, accuracy, and an in-depth understanding of legal terminology.

With an average salary of $53,315 and potential earnings of up to $85,000, court reporting offers a stable and rewarding career path.

8) Garbage Collectors And Truck Drivers

Average base pay: $41,007

Often overlooked, garbage collectors and truck drivers play a crucial role in maintaining public health and cleanliness. These essential workers deserve recognition for their hard work.

According to Indeed, garbage truck drivers earn an average base salary of $54,575, while collectors typically make around $41,007. Some professionals in these roles can earn over $100,000 annually with overtime.

9) Boiler Operator

Average pay: $61,161

And finally, as the name suggests, boiler operators maintain and repair water boilers and associated equipment to ensure safe and efficient operation. Their responsibilities include equipment repair, monitoring fluid levels and temperature, cleaning, and conducting inspections.

Boiler operators earn an average of $61,161 annually, with potential earnings reaching up to $90,000 depending on location and experience.

With this list in a mind, it can be agreed that it's refreshing to uncover these surprising occupations that offer competitive pay in a world where job titles often come with preconceived notions about salary.

From the crucial role of garbage collectors to the skilled work of elevator operators, these jobs offer diverse opportunities available in the job market. Whether considering a career shift or simply curious about the potential hidden in everyday roles, these examples remind you that fulfilling and well-paying careers can be found in the most unexpected places.