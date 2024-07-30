A Reddit thread exposing an employer's persistent lowball offer has recently gone viral. The post, shared by @sugardreams15, recounts the frustrating experience of an applicant who was repeatedly offered a significantly lower salary than their current earnings despite their clear communication and extensive experience. The saga has sparked widespread discussion and sympathy among users.

The Initial Offer and Rejection

The Reddit user, who was seeking a new opportunity, detailed their encounter with a hiring manager. After a promising interview, they were taken aback by the salary offer.

"I ask the hiring manager what the salary is. He says it's $X. I say I'm not interested because I make over $20,000 more than that where I am now," the post read. "The guy says he understands so we end the call and that's that."

Despite the clear rejection, the applicant received another call a few days later.

"A couple of days later, he calls back and says management would like to do a Zoom meeting. I figure they must have decided to offer me more than I'm making now, which makes sense because I am very experienced in my industry. I do the Zoom meeting, it goes well, and I figure I'll get an offer soon," the post continued.

A Repeated Lowball Offer

The following day, the applicant was asked to meet the executives in person, raising hopes of a better offer. However, these hopes were quickly dashed.

"The next day, they emailed and asked me to drive out there to meet them. I say ok, but I need to see the benefits and salary confirmed. Then this guy offers me the exact same amount as on the original call where I said I wasn't interested," the frustrated applicant wrote.

Perplexed and disappointed, the applicant ended the process with a final email.

"Wtf is wrong with people? I just emailed back and said I'm not interested, and best of luck," the Reddit user concluded. "Waste of time."

Dealing with Lowball Offers: Expert Advice

Lowball offers are a common issue faced by job seekers, but there are strategies to handle them effectively. According to a LinkedIn article on job coaching, it is crucial not to accept or reject such offers immediately.

"When you receive a lowball offer or salary range, don't accept or reject it right away. Instead, express your appreciation and enthusiasm for the job, but also indicate that you need some time to review the offer and get back to them," the article advises.

Strategic Responses to Lowball Offers

Lisa Kostova, a Harvard University graduate and founder of CareerClimb, provides a dual approach to handling lowball offers.

Self-Reflection: "How the heck did I get a lowball offer? What signs did I ignore to get myself in this situation, and how do I avoid the same mistake of engaging with someone like this in the future?" Opportunity Cost: "Now that I'm in this predicament, what are my options, and what is my opportunity cost?"

Career Coach Amith Narayan also emphasises the importance of taking time before responding to a lowball job offer.

"When receiving a job offer below your expectations, avoid an immediate response. Graciously thank the employer and inquire about the timeframe for your decision," Narayan said. "Take time to reflect – if you have multiple offers, make a pro and con list to evaluate each. If you lack leverage, strategise your reply carefully."

Narayan suggests a thoughtful approach to addressing the offer, which includes highlighting your interest in the role while expressing concerns about the salary not aligning with market trends.

"Consider emphasising your keen interest in the role while expressing concerns about the offer not aligning with market trends and suggest that a fair offer would lead you to fully commit to the role," Narayan advised.

The viral Reddit post serves as a reminder of the importance of knowing your worth and being prepared to negotiate. It also highlights the need for employers to respect the qualifications and current compensation of potential hires. For those facing similar situations, taking a strategic and reflective approach can help navigate lowball offers and secure a fair compensation package.