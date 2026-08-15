Generation Z is often described as the 'lost generation', the 'bedroom generation' or a cohort lacking direction. While such labels make for attention-grabbing headlines, they overlook the reality facing many young people trying to build careers in one of the toughest labour markets in years.

From shrinking entry-level opportunities and the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) to the lasting effects of the pandemic and the influence of social media, many graduates are finding that securing even their first job has become increasingly difficult. Rather than lacking ambition, many say they are navigating an economy that offers fewer opportunities than previous generations enjoyed.

Why Graduates Are Struggling to Get Their Foot in the Door

For many graduates, the greatest challenge is not finding their dream job but finding any job at all.

According to a BBC report, opportunities for young graduates and first-time jobseekers are shrinking, with the Youth Futures Foundation warning that one in six young people could be out of education, employment or training within the next five years if current trends continue. Former Social Mobility Commission chair Alan Milburn has warned Britain risks creating a 'lost generation' as young adults face what he described as a 'perfect storm of challenges'.

Many employers now expect one or two years of experience even for junior roles, creating a catch-22 for graduates who cannot gain experience without first being hired. Some turn to unpaid internships or volunteer work simply to strengthen their CVs, while others face hundreds of unsuccessful applications before securing an interview.

The experience of 23-year-old product design graduate Luke, who told the BBC he had applied for more than 400 jobs without success, illustrates the scale of the problem. He described feeling rejected and questioned whether years of education had been worthwhile.

The Social Media Generation Faces New Challenges

Generation Z is the first generation to grow up entirely in the age of smartphones and social media. While digital technology has created new opportunities, it has also transformed how young people communicate, learn and search for work.

Research has linked excessive social media use with poorer mental wellbeing, while employers increasingly report concerns about the decline of face-to-face communication and other workplace soft skills.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this shift. University lectures, internships and job interviews moved online, leaving many graduates with fewer opportunities to develop confidence in traditional workplace environments.

That does not mean Gen Z lacks motivation. Rather, many entered adulthood during an unprecedented period of disruption that fundamentally changed both education and employment.

AI Is Changing the Entry-Level Job Market

Artificial intelligence is also reshaping the graduate labour market.

Many routine administrative and junior tasks once carried out by entry-level employees are increasingly being automated or supported by AI-powered tools. While AI is creating new career opportunities in some industries, it is also reducing demand for certain roles that traditionally gave graduates valuable early experience.

Combined with economic uncertainty and employers' efforts to control costs, the result is a more competitive job market in which younger applicants often struggle to gain practical experience.

Why More Young People Are Choosing Self-Employment

As traditional career paths become more difficult to access, increasing numbers of young people are exploring alternatives.

Research by Junior Achievement and Ernst & Young LLP (EY) found that 41% of teenagers would consider entrepreneurship instead of a traditional career, while 13% started entrepreneurial ventures by the age of 18 or younger.

For many graduates, self-employment, freelancing and digital businesses offer opportunities that conventional recruitment processes no longer provide. Rather than rejecting traditional work altogether, many see entrepreneurship as a practical response to limited opportunities elsewhere.

Rebuilding Confidence in the Next Generation

Despite the challenges, experts argue that describing Generation Z as a 'lost generation' risks oversimplifying a far more complex issue.

Economic pressures, inflation, the after-effects of the pandemic, AI-driven workplace changes and declining entry-level recruitment have all contributed to today's employment difficulties. Many of these factors are structural rather than generational.

Addressing the problem will require action from both employers and young people. Businesses can expand graduate recruitment, invest in mentoring and place greater emphasis on potential rather than experience alone. At the same time, graduates can continue developing communication, adaptability and digital skills alongside their formal qualifications.

Ultimately, the issue is not that young people are unwilling to work. It is that many are struggling to access the opportunities needed to begin their careers. Rather than reinforcing negative stereotypes, creating clearer pathways into employment may prove the most effective way to ensure today's graduates become tomorrow's skilled workforce.