Securing an internship in London or elsewhere in Europe once meant booking flights, applying for visas, and relocating for the season. But not anymore. Thanks to the rise of remote work, students now have two main options: explore free platforms and source placements independently, or opt for a trusted programme like Capital Placement that offers structured, remote internship opportunities.

Both routes provide the chance to build your CV, gain valuable experience, and expand your global network—all without leaving home.

1. The DIY Route: How to Source Your Internship

Gone are the days of aimless scrolling through generic job boards. Today, specialist platforms have made searching for remote internships across Europe much easier. Sites like LinkedIn, Glassdoor, Handshake, and ErasmusIntern allow you to filter opportunities by location, industry, and work format, making it far simpler to identify remote-friendly options.

Since the pandemic, many employers have embraced remote internships as part of their regular offering. Top tip: Set up job alerts, keep your profiles updated, and polish your online presence. A professional digital footprint can help you stand out to recruiters who may never meet you in person.

Don't skip networking. Connect with alumni from your university who are working in your target cities. Reach out with short, polite messages asking for advice—they've likely been in your shoes. Join LinkedIn groups, attend virtual career fairs, and participate in online workshops. Sometimes, a simple exchange during a webinar or a thoughtful comment on a post can lead to a valuable contact or even a referral.

2. The Professional Route: Why Capital Placement is Different

If you're after a more structured and supported experience, Capital Placement offers a standout option. Their Remote Internship Programme connects university students and recent graduates with UK-based small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in sectors such as marketing, finance, business development, tech, and AI.

What makes them unique? These internships are tailored, flexible (part-time or full-time), and range from six weeks to six months. Many opportunities are paid, and Capital Placement guarantees to match you with an internship within eight weeks—no endless applying or waiting required.

You'll work on real-world projects, receive genuine mentorship, and gain access to professional development training. With over 1,500 partner companies, there's a high likelihood of finding a placement aligned with your career goals.

And importantly, the programme is open to all university students, not just international applicants. Whether you're studying for a UK Internship or other opportunities abroad, Capital Placement welcomes you.

If you're keen for a more immersive experience, the London In-Person Internship Programme may be more your style. This London internship programme places students and graduates in reputable companies across a variety of industries, while providing full support with accommodation, visa processes, and a local orientation. You'll gain global work experience in one of the world's most exciting cities, while exploring everything London life has to offer.

3. Remote vs. In-Person: Which Option Suits You?

Remote internships offer flexibility, affordability, and access to international opportunities without the costs of relocation. They're ideal if you're balancing study or part-time work, or simply prefer working from home.

In-person internships, meanwhile, deliver cultural immersion, on-site mentoring, and day-to-day team interaction—elements that can be harder to replicate online. You'll pick up soft skills, adapt to a new environment, and broaden your personal horizons.

Both paths offer significant value. The choice comes down to your lifestyle, goals, and how you work best. If you need more time to decide, these testimonial videos can help.

The world is more connected than ever, and with the right tools, students can build global careers from their bedrooms. Whether you choose to go it alone through online platforms or opt for expert guidance via a programme like Capital Placement, one thing is clear: international experience is no longer out of reach.

So update your CV, sharpen your LinkedIn profile, and start your remote internship journey. Your next opportunity might be just a click away.