Carrie Underwood has once again found herself at the centre of a fierce online debate after videos from her Fourth of July weekend performance at the John Deere Classic spread across social media.

Viral clips appeared to show the country music star performing to what critics described as a tiny audience, prompting fresh claims that her perceived support for Donald Trump has damaged her once unstoppable career. While thousands joined the online criticism, officials behind the event insisted the viral narrative did not reflect what actually happened.

Viral Clips Spark Fresh MAGA Debate

The controversy began after footage from Underwood's appearance at the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic in Illinois circulated online. The videos showed the singer performing her signature hit 'Before He Cheats' on a stage overlooking what appeared to be a relatively small crowd.

The images quickly fuelled criticism from users who linked the moment to Underwood's performance at Donald Trump's second presidential inauguration earlier this year.

One widely shared post claimed: 'Carrie Underwood used to sell out large arenas, went full MAGA, and now performs for tens of people on a golf course.'

Carrie Underwood used to sell out large arenas, went full MAGA, and now performs 😳 for tens of people on a golf course. pic.twitter.com/psgxU3XgP2 — Kid Riles (@kid_riles) July 6, 2026

Other critics also took aim at her politics rather than the performance itself. One wrote: 'That's what going MAGA will do to ya!', while another remarked: 'This song doesn't hit the same ever since she sold her soul to the Cheater in Chief.'

Another user even referenced the lyrics of her biggest hit, writing: 'Maybe next time she'll think before she votes!'

Unlike a traditional arena concert, Underwood's appearance formed part of the John Deere Classic's 'Concerts on the Course' series. Anyone attending the PGA Tour event automatically had access to the evening performance without purchasing a separate concert ticket.

Several social media posts claimed only 'dozens' or 'tens' of people attended. However, tournament officials told local media that the audience was estimated at around 12,000 people.

Performance Reviews Divide Fans

Her live rendition of 'Before He Cheats' also received mixed reactions, with some viewers claiming the performance lacked the energy that made the song one of country music's biggest crossover hits.

Others defended the singer, pointing out that live performances naturally vary and noting that Underwood continues to perform regularly at major festivals and television events.

The criticism came only days after she joined several country music stars in celebrating Alan Jackson during his farewell concert in Nashville, highlighting that she remains a prominent figure within the industry despite online backlash.

Underwood's Career Continues Despite Online Criticism

Although critics continue to link every public appearance to her perceived political views, Underwood's professional schedule suggests her career remains active.

After concluding her successful four-year Las Vegas residency in April 2025, the singer has continued performing at festivals and special events while balancing her role as a judge on American Idol, running her business ventures and hosting her SiriusXM radio channel, Carrie's Country.

Underwood has rarely spoken publicly about politics beyond explaining her decision to perform at Trump's inauguration. At the time, she said she accepted the invitation because she loved her country and believed it was a moment of unity.

Even so, many online critics continue to describe her as a MAGA supporter, with every new appearance reigniting debate over whether her political associations have reshaped her public image.