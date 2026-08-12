Donald Trump was reportedly moved out of Turkey under an elaborate security operation after US officials received intelligence indicating that Iran may have known details about his location and posed a potential threat to his aircraft during the NATO summit.

The security scare unfolded as Trump entered the final day of the NATO summit in Ankara on 8 July. US officials reportedly received several streams of intelligence concerning a possible Iranian threat against the president. Among the details was information suggesting Iran knew where Trump was staying in Ankara, reportedly including the floor of the building.

Officials were also concerned about a potential threat involving shoulder-fired surface-to-air missiles targeting Trump's aircraft. The intelligence was considered serious enough for US security officials to alter the president's departure arrangements.

The security operation came amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran. Earlier reporting had already established that Trump's unexpected aircraft change was made because US officials considered a threat linked to Iran or Iranian proxy forces credible.

Air Force One Became Part of the Deception

The operation involved one of the world's most recognisable aircraft serving as part of a security deception. Trump publicly boarded the older presidential Boeing 747 in front of television cameras after saying he wanted to fly on the aircraft 'for old time's sake'. At the time, the publicly stated explanation was that the newer Qatari-donated Boeing 747-8 would travel ahead to Britain so US service members could tour it.

Trump, however, reportedly did not travel from Turkey to Britain aboard the legacy 747. According to subsequent reporting, Trump and a small group of aides were covertly removed from the aircraft on its far side using an airport catering truck. He was then transferred to a C-32A, the US Air Force's military version of the Boeing 757, which carried him separately to Britain.

Meanwhile, reporters and some White House personnel boarded the larger aircraft believing Trump remained aboard. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was among the senior officials reportedly travelling on the legacy plane. The arrangement effectively allowed the larger aircraft to maintain the appearance that it was transporting the president while Trump travelled separately.

Reports have raised questions about who knew the full extent of the operation and what information was provided to officials and passengers aboard the larger aircraft. However, the available reporting does not establish that those passengers were deliberately placed in danger as human decoys.

Trump Reappeared in Britain

The security operation reportedly continued after the two aircraft reached RAF Mildenhall in England. Trump's C-32A landed separately from the legacy presidential aircraft. The president was subsequently transferred back to the larger aircraft before appearing publicly, according to reporting about the operation.

The unusual movements helped preserve uncertainty over which aircraft had actually transported Trump from Turkey. Trump later acknowledged that security officials had instructed him to change aircraft.

'I go by Secret Service and the military,' Trump said. 'They wanted me to go on a different flight, a different plane. I do what they say.'

Trump had previously offered little explanation for the aircraft changes. When questioned during the summit about whether security concerns involving Iran were behind the decision, he referred instead to threats against him and said he was high on Iran's list of potential targets

Questions Remain Over the Iranian Threat

The operation occurred during a particularly tense period in US-Iran relations, with the two countries exchanging military strikes and Trump publicly discussing threats from Tehran.

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Subsequent reporting indicated that US officials had received intelligence from Israel concerning a possible Iranian attempt to target Trump's aircraft with shoulder-fired missiles. That intelligence reportedly contributed to the decision to change the president's travel arrangements.

However, the precise nature and immediacy of the threat have not been fully disclosed publicly. Details about Iran's alleged knowledge of Trump's movements and the potential missile threat come largely from officials and people familiar with the intelligence rather than publicly released evidence.

What is established is that US security officials considered the threat serious enough to undertake an unusual presidential protection operation involving multiple aircraft, a concealed transfer and misleading appearances about which plane was carrying Trump.

Trump ultimately reached Britain safely before continuing his journey, but the newly reported details reveal that what initially appeared to be an unusual aircraft swap was part of a substantially more complicated security operation.