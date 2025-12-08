Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones is facing a devastating setback after suffering a suspected Achilles injury during Sunday's Week 14 clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Head coach Shane Steichen admitted after the game that 'it doesn't look good', sparking fears among fans that the 27-year-old could be out for the remainder of the 2025 NFL season.

The non-contact injury occurred early in the first quarter as Jones dropped back to pass. Moments later, he fell awkwardly and immediately reached for his right leg before slamming his helmet to the turf in frustration. Trainers quickly rushed to his aid, and he was later ruled out for the rest of the game.

Injury Details and On-Field Incident

The Colts confirmed that Jones sustained a right Achilles injury, a serious blow for both the player and the team.

The injury appeared unrelated to his earlier leg issue, a fractured fibula in his left leg that he had been managing with a custom 3D-printed brace throughout the season.

'It doesn't look good,' Steichen told reporters during the post-game press conference. The brief but blunt statement quickly went viral on social media, with fans expressing concern over whether Jones would return at all this season.

According to a report by ESPN, the injury is likely to sideline him for an extended period, with recovery for similar cases typically taking six to nine months.

Backup quarterback Riley Leonard replaced Jones for the remainder of the game, while Anthony Richardson remains on injured reserve, leaving Indianapolis short of options under centre.

Daniel Jones' 2025 Season Before the Injury

Before Sunday's game, Jones had been enjoying a productive first season with the Colts after stints with the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings.

He had recorded 3,101 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. His performance had been widely praised, especially considering he had been playing through his earlier fibula injury.

That injury had required a 3D-printed protective brace, designed by his former Duke University teammates who now run a sports-tech startup.

The innovation allowed Jones to continue performing without significant mobility limitations, earning him respect from both fans and analysts for his resilience.

Colts Face Season-Altering Setback

Jones' latest setback comes at a crucial point in the season, with the Colts still fighting for a playoff spot in the AFC.

Losing their starting quarterback at this stage puts heavy pressure on the offensive unit and coaching staff to quickly adjust their game plan. Without Jones' leadership and steady performances, Indianapolis faces an uphill battle to maintain its current momentum.

Team officials were reportedly exploring the possibility of a long-term contract extension prior to the injury, a sign of their confidence in his growing role within the franchise.

However, those discussions are now expected to be paused as the club awaits full medical evaluations and a clearer recovery timeline.

Fans React as 'It Doesn't Look Good' Trends Online

Social media erupted within minutes of the announcement, with 'It Doesn't Look Good' trending across X (formerly Twitter).

Many supporters expressed heartbreak over the possibility of Jones missing the rest of the season, while others praised his determination to play through earlier pain.

Clips of the moment he went down circulated rapidly, with one fan writing, 'He's fought through so much this season. This just feels cruel.' Others questioned when Daniel Jones will be back, with speculation growing over his rehabilitation timeline and whether surgery will be required.

What's Next for Jones and the Colts

The Colts medical team will conduct further tests this week to confirm the severity of the Achilles damage.

Should the initial diagnosis be correct, Jones faces a lengthy recovery period that could extend into next season.

For now, the team must rely on Leonard to lead the offence while Jones begins what appears to be another long road back to full health.

As Coach Steichen's grim assessment echoed across the league, fans were left clinging to hope that this is not the end of Jones' 2025 campaign.