A decade after their record-breaking clash, talk of a second meeting between Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. has reached its strongest point yet.

In a recent interview, Pacquiao revealed that a rematch is 'almost' agreed, adding that both camps are already coordinating directly. He explained that discussions have intensified in recent weeks and that a Las Vegas venue is the most likely location.

Pacquiao, now 46, returned to professional boxing this year and fought Mario Barrios to a draw for the WBC welterweight title. He has repeatedly expressed that a second fight with Mayweather would be a 'real fight' rather than an exhibition, giving it more urgency than other matchups he is considering.

Mayweather, retired at 50-0 since 2017, continues to appear in exhibition bouts, including his upcoming match with Mike Tyson. Pacquiao said Tyson's involvement does not impact their talks and added that both sides appear motivated to finalise terms.

Pacquiao Pushes for a Legacy Reset

Their first encounter in 2015 came after years of buildup, ending with a unanimous decision win for Mayweather. Pacquiao said afterward that a shoulder injury limited his performance in that bout. He now insists he is approaching negotiations healthy and prepared. The possibility of a different outcome has fuelled fan interest, creating a renewed narrative around one of boxing's most celebrated rivalries.

Mayweather His Toughest Possible Opponent

While rematch talks dominated headlines, Terence Crawford sparked his own wave of attention after discussing his career, PED accusations and past failed negotiations with Pacquiao. In a detailed thread, the undisputed champion explained that he once pushed for a Pacquiao fight in 2015, but Top Rank never allowed the matchup to materialise.

However, Crawford's most striking admission was his belief that Floyd Mayweather Jr. is the only fighter who would have genuinely challenged him. He said Floyd's intelligence and tactical approach would have created unique problems that no previous opponent could bring out of him.

Crawford added that he has never needed judges, controversy or drug-related assistance to win, and he responded firmly to those who questioned his association with supplement companies. He said his record speaks for itself, emphasising that no opponent has ever pushed him to reveal his full arsenal.

Crawford's Comments Fueled Potential Rematch

Crawford's remarks reshaped the conversation around the potential rematch. By framing Floyd as a stylistic puzzle even for a dominant active champion, his comments indirectly strengthened interest in seeing how a 2026 version of Mayweather would deal with a sharper, healthier Pacquiao.

The timing added further intrigue. While Pacquiao and Mayweather negotiate behind the scenes, Crawford's analysis reminded fans why the first fight generated global attention. Instead of viewing the rematch purely as nostalgia, Crawford's insights turned it into a debate about strategy, longevity and genuine competitive intrigue.

Las Vegas Could Host Boxing's Biggest Return

If the rematch moves forward, Las Vegas will likely stage the event. Pacquiao said several conditions remain under discussion, although signs point toward mutual interest in closing the deal. With both fighters still commanding global audiences, the commercial potential remains immense.

Crawford's commentary only added fuel, creating a narrative where one of the sport's greatest defensive fighters meets a revitalised Pacquiao seeking a final career-defining moment.

The Road Ahead

The boxing world has watched previous rematch rumours fade, yet this round of negotiations carries more substance. Pacquiao's public confirmation, combined with Mayweather's active presence in combat sports, makes the possibility stronger than at any time since 2015. As talks progress, Crawford's assessment has reframed the rematch as something more than a nostalgic event. It now stands as a test of legacy, timing and the lasting brilliance of two icons.