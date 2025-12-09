The Indianapolis Colts' quarterback turmoil has taken an extraordinary turn, with the club preparing to bring former star Philip Rivers out of retirement as an emergency measure in a bid to steady their playoff push.

Rivers, who last featured in the NFL in 2020 during a successful one-year stint with the Colts, is scheduled to take part in a workout on Tuesday 9 December, according to reports confirmed to ESPN.

Rivers Gets a Shot to Return to the Field

The Colts have not yet committed to signing the 44-year-old, and Rivers himself is still deliberating over whether a comeback after nearly four years away from the sport is realistic.

Despite the long lay-off, Rivers retains a deep understanding of the Colts' offensive principles. He also has a strong working relationship with head coach Shane Steichen, forged during their time together at the Los Angeles Chargers, where Steichen served as offensive coordinator.

That familiarity is seen internally as a major advantage, potentially allowing Rivers to slot in quickly if required.

There remain significant questions, however, about his current fitness levels. At 44, and with no recent competitive action, it is unclear how swiftly he could adapt to the physical demands of an NFL run-in.

Yet the Colts believe his experience, leadership and tactical knowledge may outweigh those concerns.

Since the Colts go against the Vikings this upcoming Sunday…



Here’s highlights of Philip Rivers leading the Colts to victory against the Vikings in 2020! pic.twitter.com/4jBnuiVxx4 — Colts Muse (@ColtsMusee) October 31, 2024

A Proven Commodity from the Past

Rivers' final campaign in 2020 stands as one of the Colts' most efficient offensive seasons in recent memory. He guided Indianapolis to an 11-5 finish and a play-off berth as an AFC wild card.

Although the team's post-season run ended in a narrow defeat to the Buffalo Bills, Rivers delivered consistently strong performances throughout the year.

He completed 68 per cent of his passes and threw 24 touchdowns, helping the Colts win four of their final five games. Notably, no Indianapolis side since that season has surpassed the 253.3 passing yards per game that Rivers orchestrated during his tenure.

His ability to command an offence, coupled with his trademark composure, is precisely what the Colts lack amid their current upheaval.

Injury Woes Deepen

The urgency surrounding Rivers' potential return stems from a cascade of misfortune in the quarterback room. Starter Daniel Jones, who had been enjoying a career-best campaign since arriving in Indianapolis, suffered a devastating torn right Achilles in Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The injury, sustained without contact, abruptly ended what had been a promising first year with the club.

Backup Riley Leonard, a sixth-round pick from Notre Dame, was expected to take over. Instead, he reported a knee issue to medical staff on Monday.

Further examination revealed a strained ligament, leaving him listed as week-to-week and casting serious doubt over his availability for Sunday's away clash with the Seattle Seahawks.

With former first-round pick Anthony Richardson Sr. already sidelined on injured reserve, the Colts' only fully healthy quarterback is journeyman Brett Rypien who's currently on the practice squad and lacking significant starting experience.

Play-off Race in the Balance

The Colts, now 8-5, remain firmly in the play-off hunt but sit just outside the AFC picture due to a tiebreaker disadvantage against the Houston Texans. Their remaining fixtures are daunting: the Seahawks, 49ers, Jaguars and Texans all pose stiff challenges.

The possibility of turning to Rivers, first reported by NFL Network, underscores the desperation of the moment. Whether or not the veteran ultimately signs, his involvement alone highlights the extraordinary lengths Indianapolis may need to consider keeping their season alive.