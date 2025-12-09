Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert played through a fractured left hand just seven days after surgery to help his team claim a dramatic 22-19 overtime victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

The 27-year-old signal-caller underwent surgery on 1 December after suffering a fracture in his non-throwing hand during the previous day's win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Doctors inserted a plate and screws to stabilise the injury, leaving his availability for Monday's crucial clash in serious doubt.

Herbert was listed as questionable heading into the contest after managing only limited practice sessions throughout the week. He had not taken a single full practice rep since the injury.

Herbert Battles Through Pain Against Relentless Eagles Pass Rush

Despite his compromised condition, Herbert took the field wearing a protective brace and glove on his injured hand. The Chargers operated exclusively from shotgun and pistol formations throughout the game, as the quarterback struggled to grip the ball well enough to take snaps under centre.

Philadelphia's defence made Herbert pay throughout the evening, sacking him seven times. At one point during a scramble, he took a direct hit to his fractured hand and came up visibly grimacing. On his next handoff to running back Omarion Hampton, Herbert notably avoided using his injured hand, where he normally would.

'It's not ideal,' Herbert had said before the game about potentially playing without full practice. 'It's definitely difficult in this league, but if that's the case and if Coach feels like I'll get the best shot for the team, then I trust his decision.'

Head coach Jim Harbaugh had expressed confidence in Herbert's toughness throughout the week. 'There's never any grimace or flinch,' Harbaugh said of his quarterback. 'It's pretty amazing.'

Chargers Defence Dominates as Jalen Hurts Commits Five Turnovers

With Herbert limited, the Chargers' defence stepped up spectacularly. Los Angeles forced five turnovers from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, including four interceptions - matching his total from the entire first 13 weeks of the season.

Rookie running back Omarion Hampton, returning from an ankle injury that had sidelined him since Week 5, scored the game's opening touchdown on a reception from Herbert. That early strike proved vital as both offences struggled to find rhythm throughout the contest.

The Eagles briefly took the lead in the fourth quarter when Saquon Barkley broke free for a 52-yard touchdown run on a fake tush push play. Philadelphia appeared poised to close out the win, but Cameron Dicker's 46-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining sent the game to overtime.

In the extra period, Herbert helped move the Chargers into field goal range with scrambles and short passes to Hampton. Dicker converted from 54 yards to give LA the lead. When Hurts' subsequent drive reached field goal territory, cornerback Cam Hart tipped a pass that was intercepted to seal the victory.

Chargers Strengthen Playoff Position With Gutsy Win

The victory improves the Chargers to 9-4 on the season, strengthening their position in the AFC playoff race. Los Angeles now holds approximately a 76% chance of reaching the postseason, according to NFL projections.

For the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles, the defeat marks their third consecutive loss as they fall to 8-5. Despite the skid, Philadelphia maintains the third seed in the NFC standings.

Herbert's gutsy performance continues a pattern of playing through significant injuries. He previously dealt with a fractured finger on his left hand in 2023, rib cartilage issues in 2022, and a high ankle sprain earlier this season. The sixth-year quarterback has started every game in 2025 and remains the unquestioned leader of Harbaugh's playoff-contending squad.