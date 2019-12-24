"NCIS" season 17 episode 11 will not be airing this week. CBS's long-running police procedural drama has taken a short winter hiatus after introducing an intriguing storyline. It revolves around fan-favourite Cote De Pablo's, Ziva David.

This is why it is one of the much-awaited episodes of the seventeenth season of the series and here is everything we know so far about it.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "NCIS" season 17 episode 11. So, steer away immediately, if you don't want to learn more about it.]

"NCIS" season 17 episode 11 will air early in the new year and plot details suggest it is going to be a big one. Fans must note that this is probably the last time they will be seeing Ziva in action as the show brings her story arc to a close.

Featuring her final moments, the midseason premiere is titled "In the Wind" and this is the second time her character will walk away from the series. The official synopsis for the Ziva David's exit episode is out, suggesting that Gibbs will agree to assist Ziva in accomplishing that "one thing" she said she must take care before she reunites with her family.

Even though the official description of "NCIS" season 17 episode 11 does not reveal any solid plot details, it is certain that fans will finally learn about that "one thing" the Ziva has been referring to. Meanwhile, Gibbs is forced to accept the consequences of his actions.

"Gibbs must face the reality of his actions after he assists Ziva with "the one thing," she said she would need to take care of before returning to her family," reads the official synopsis on Spoiler TV.

In addition, speaking with Entertainment Tonight Pablo talked about the decision to return to the series five years after her exit.

"I hoped that at some point something like this could happen and it's just so the stars aligned and here I am with this guy," the actress said. "I said, 'Give me a really good reason to come back.'"

Meanwhile, fans are wondering what her send-off will be like the second time. Even though she refrained from revealing details, Pablo promised it is "different" and "beautiful." Unfortunately, there is no word on the return of Michael Weatherly's Tony DiNozzo, Ziva David's husband.

"NCIS" season 17 episode 11 airs on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 on CBS.