"NCIS" season 17 episode 14 will see one of their own battling for his life. This time around, the speciaslised Naval Criminal Investigative Services agents will become victims of a horrible crime. Here is everything we know so far about the next chapter of the season. Read on to find out.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "NCIS" season 17 episode 14. Steer away immediately, if you don't want to learn more about it.]

The fourteenth episode of season 17 of "NCIS" is titled "On Fire" and it will focus on Wilmer Valderrama's beloved character Torres. However, he is not the only one who will become the victim of the unexpected tragedy, Emily Wickersham's Ellie Bishop will also be involved in the accident that puts both of them in the hospital.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode reveals that Torres and Bishop are going to be attacked in a hit-and-run case. While Torres will be in the ICU fighting for his life, details about Bishop's condition remain scarce.

The official description does not shed light on the case-of-the-week. There is no doubt that Gibbs will let this go. Fans can expect the episode to centre around the hit-and-run accident as the agents carry out an investigation. It is important to understand the motive behind the attack.

The agents have been injured many times before during the investigation. However, this time, the tables are turned, and the circumstances are unfamiliar. Meanwhile, the show might just explore the depths of Torres and Bishop's newfound friendship that is built on a lot of admiration and caring attitude for each other. Since the two of them have together fallen victim to a hit-and-run attack, this may lead to some major developments in their relationship.

Fans are informed that the promo for "NCIS" season 17 episode 14 is yet to be unveiled. Therefore, plot details remain scarce. Fans can expect to learn more about the episode when the promo is released, after the broadcast of this week's episode 13, airing Tuesday, January 21.

"NCIS" season 17 episode 14 airs Tuesday, January 28 at 8:00 pm on CBS .