"NCIS" season 17 is set to air its much-awaited winter finale Tuesday. What makes it exciting is the return of Cote De Pablo's much-loved character Ziva David. Before the show comes to a close for winter break, it will tie some loose ends related to Ziva's return to the agency. More spoilers suggest Bishop got unexpectedly involved in Ziva's problems.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "NCIS" season 17 episode 10. Steer away immediately if you don't want to learn more about it.]

Pablo's Ziva David made her return early in the season. At the time, she revealed that there was "one thing" she must deal with before she could reunite with Tony DiNozzo and their daughter Tali.

"NCIS" season 17 winter finale is titled "The North Pole" and it will see Ziva return and reunite with her former mentor and boss Leroy Jethro Gibbs. The recently released trailer shows a tense moment between the duo wherein Ziva reveals the details to him. The clip suggests that Bishop was called in to help her in the mission as she suffers from anxiety attacks. Ziva and Gibbs are sitting in the car as she reveals the surprising details to him.

"First time it happened was in a crowd. In a market," Ziva tells Gibbs in the trailer. "It was the worst moment of my life, and you know that is saying a lot."

Meanwhile, Odette is back in the picture, who Gibbs thinks is a threat to Ziva. Meanwhile, the promo refrains from telling the viewers that "one thing" that brings her back to the remix.

"Gibbs, I remember rule No. 6 well, but I am truly sorry. This thing that I told you I was working on, I told you that I wanted to do it on my own and I meant it," she continues.

Nevertheless, fans are assured that the upcoming segment will reveal the answer to all their questions. In the meantime, "NCIS" executive producer Steven Binder told TV Insider that the "one thing" is the "life or death situation" for someone close to Ziva.

"NCIS" season 17 episode 10 airs Tuesday on CBS.