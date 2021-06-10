Netflix released the first few images from "Locke & Key" season 2, which promises more magic and mysteries as the Locke family discovers more keys as they fight demons.

The streaming giant shared the photos on Twitter on Tuesday during its weeklong "Geeked Week" event. One of the images shows Duncan Locke (Aaron Ashmore) holding one key, possibly another of the hidden magical keys in the manor. He is on the phone talking to someone while looking intently at the object in his hand.

Fans may remember that in the first season, his niece Kinsey (Emilia Jones) managed to tap into his memories of these keys. It turned out that someone intently wanted him to forget everything he knows about them and their powers. His memories of growing up in the manor were locked away in a bottle. Perhaps he is starting to regain some of his memories in "Locke & Key" season 2.

The second photo shows that Bode, the youngest of the Locke siblings, has found a new friend. In season 1, he made friends with Sherri Saum's (Ellie Whedon) son Rufus (Cody Bird). Perhaps the new female friend is also up for some experiences of her own with the magical keys.

The third photo shows Eden (Hallea Jones) and Gabe (Griffin Gluck) teaming up, which is not a surprise given how season 1 ended. The cliffhanger showed that Eden had swallowed one of the blue lights that came from the Black Door. She had turned into a demon, much like Gabe (who is really the demon Dodge played by actress Laysla De Oliveira).

The image suggests that they may come to a disagreement. After all, Dodge wants all the keys for herself and maybe she sees Eden as competition.

Then, there is a hint at a new romance for Nina Locke (Darby Stanchfield), and Kinsey may be seen using one of the magical keys.

Kinsey is also still caught up in a love triangle in "Locke & Key" season 2. After all, she still does not know that Gabe is actually a demon. The siblings will also be in for another mystery adventure as they find more magical keys and uncover their powers.

"Locke & Key" season 2 premiers in October. Netflix has yet to announce a release date.