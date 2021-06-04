Netflix pulled the plug on "Jupiter's Legacy" after just one season and suffice to say, cast members are left gutted over the decision.

Andrew Horton, who played Brandon Sampson in the superhero series, took to Instagram on Thursday to express his dismay. He called it a missed opportunity to further explore the story.

"I'm gutted. Jupiter's Legacy was a once in a lifetime experience, and one I will never forget. I'm sad and sorry that we don't get to continue this journey," he wrote and shared that Season 1 has not even "barely scratched the surface."

He resigned to the fact that there is no "Jupiter's Legacy" season 2 as he added, "But as the inimitable Jim Carey once said. 'That's the way the cookie crumbles.'" Thank yous were also in order as he thanked Netflix for the opportunity. He also thanked showrunner Steven DeKnight for "taking a chance on a nobody" and to "every single person involved in this titan of a project."

Sampson also thanked comicbook writer Mark Millar, whose "Jupiter's Legacy" graphic novels were the inspiration behind the series. He also reminded his co-stars, "We should be incredibly proud of what we created, regardless of the outcome."

To every single person involved in #JupitersLegacy; we should be incredibly proud of what we created. Thank you to @netflix for the opportunity.Thank you to @mrmarkmillar for creating this show. Thank you to @stevendeknight for taking a chance on a nobody!

Meanwhile, Leslie Bibb, who played Grace Sampson a.k.a. Lady Liberty, wrote on Instagram, "I stand with my brothers in arms." She included a photo of her cast mates as she added, "This union is something I believe in and will miss wholeheartedly. I love you friends."

Matt Lanter, who portrayed George Hutchene, also shared a photo of his cast mates in their respective superhero costumes as he shared his gratitude to the "incredible cast, crew, and creatives. He wrote, "What an experience you all made this. It's not every day that a kid like me gets to be a superhero."

Josh Duhamel, who portrayed Sheldon Sampson a.k.a. The Utopian, also expressed his dismay at the cancellation. He admitted that "it's never easy to hear that a project you cared about/ believed in/ put so much into is ending prematurely."

"To the cast and crew- we put all of our lives on hold to take on the challenge of creating a new universe together. It truly took blood, sweat, and tears. I'm so proud of what we accomplished together and the journey we had (on & off the screen) is something I'll never forget," he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of his castmates.

Meanwhile, DeKnight admitted that it's "sad to see the story come to a premature end." But he is still grateful for the opportunity, for everyone who worked hard on the show, and the fans for their support.

Sad to see the story come to a premature end, but I wish @mrmarkmillar and @netflix the best moving forward. My deepest thanks to all the cast and crew who worked so hard on @JupiterLegacy. And to all the all fans, I am forever grateful. https://t.co/FJJXlkHPRX — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) June 2, 2021

Netflix canceled the eight-episode "Jupiter's Legacy" less than a month after season 1 premiered on May 7.