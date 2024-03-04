Last week, Nike announced that it would be opening one of its 'World of Flight' stores in Philadelphia.

The shoe giant, which generated an income of more than $51 billion in the 12 months ending November 30 2023, said that the shop would boast two stories comprising of 7,000 sq. ft..

The products would be dedicated to the Jordan Brand and join locations in Italy, Japan and Dubai.

Basketball super-star Michael Jordan is the face of the Jordan Brand, also known as Air Jordan - a popular line of basketball shoes produced by Nike.

After announcing the new store on LinkedIn, Business of Sports News Platform Front Office Sports, received comments that warned of potential looting.

Basketball Network wrote: "Unfortunately I have a feeling this store will get robbed in less than three months' time."

Another LinkedIn user commented: "Over under, how many months until this store is looted?"

In its application to the Philadelphia Historical Commission, Nike said that the "Philadelphia's Jordan The World of Flight will deliver a timeless, thoughtful designed store that can contribute to the neighbourhood and character of the streetscape. The clean design language paired with the materiality and details used throughout achieves a look/feel that will convey a sense of history and permanence."

The public warnings come after seventy-two people were charged for taking part in a mass looting in September 2023. Out of those charged, 67 were adults and five were minors.

Multiple groups of looters targeted retail stores in different Philadelphia neighbourhoods. In addition to making multiple arrests, police have also recovered merchandise that was stolen in some of the incidents.

While the series of thefts was predominantly in Center City, there was also looting in North Philadelphia and Northeast Philadelphia.

Police estimate as many as 100 juveniles were looting in Center City, robbing small businesses and pharmacies, as well as well-known retail giants.

In recent years, the number retail robberies in Philadelphia have increased by more than 30 per cent.

Official data, published by Philadelphia Police Department, showed that while the number of shootings declined by 23 per cent, retail thefts jumped up by 34 per cent between August 2021 and 2022.

Philadelphia Police Department records also show that so far, in the past two months, there has already been more than 800 robberies in Philadelphia.

International Business Times UK has contacted Nike for a comment.