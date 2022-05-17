Earlier this year, it was announced that Erik ten Hag will take over the reins at Manchester United from interim manager Ralf Rangnick. Now that the Eredivisie season has been concluded with Ajax crowned as champions, Ten Hag is shifting his focus to his new job in England.

The Premier League title is now only being contested between Manchester City and Liverpool, with the Red Devils currently all the way down in sixth place. They have been dropped out of the Champions League spots, raising concerns that star striker Cristiano Ronaldo may be looking for a move to another team.

However, Ten Hag has confirmed that Ronaldo is firmly in his plans next season as he attempts to rebuild the club. "At United, there are a lot of good players. We have to make them function as a team, but definitely [Cristiano] Ronaldo - he is a giant," said Ten Hag, as quoted by Marca.

He spoke about his mission to bring United back to a place where they can challenge for trophies. "There's a lot of work to be done there [at United]. Of course, there's a lot of work at every club. A manager's job is especially focused on the preparations for next season. And there's a lot of work to be done in that regard," he added, before confirming that he also intends to make a number of staff changes.

Ten Hag revealed that he is starting duties with United this week without wasting any time in between the two seasons.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo previously expressed his own desire to stay and play under the new manager despite showing a lot of frustration throughout the 2021-22 season. "I hope we have success, of course, because, if you have success, all of Manchester United is going to have success as well. I wish him the best," said Ronaldo, adding that he and the rest of the players are "happy and excited" for the new manager's arrival.