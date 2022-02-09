New York authorities, who were responding to a 911 call from a dying woman, found four children inside a house filled with trash and feces.

The children were between the ages of 10 and 17. Two of the children had disabilities, and couldn't take care of themselves.

The woman reportedly called 911 after having a heart attack. Schenectady City Police spokesman Sgt. Jeff McCutcheon said that paramedics were unable to revive the woman when they responded shortly before 10 a.m. Friday, reported Times Union.

The police arrested the deceased woman's boyfriend, identified as Kevin Lownsbury, from the scene. He has been charged with two counts of felony endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person and two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The report added city firefighters and paramedics had to wear protective hazardous-materials suits when they went inside the house at 1121 McClellan St.

"It appeared that there were some portions of the house that were more kept-up than others but where the kids were living in was unhealthy conditions that were really not suitable for living," McCutcheon told Times Union.

According to the court documents, the first responders discovered ghastly conditions inside the house. The criminal complaint said a 17-year-old boy was found in a bedroom "partially clothed with his feces and the rest of the house was in deplorable unsafe conditions." The teen and his 11-year-old brother were unable to care for themselves "because of a physical disability, mental disease, or defect."

Another 10-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were also immediately placed into the emergency care of the Schenectady County Child Protective Services.

Meanwhile, Chris Lunn, Schenectady's chief building inspector, told Times Union that it appeared that at least one of the children had tried to escape.

"There were boards on the bottom door where it looked like a child had tried to break out multiple times, and they kept onboarding the door up," Lunn said. He added that what he saw inside the house was "some of the worst conditions that I've ever seen in my life."

Schenectady police investigators spent the weekend working at the house as the city's code enforcement office issued an order to vacate the residence.

The relationship between the children and the adults in the house were not revealed.