Kylie Jenner reportedly earned $5 million (£3.7 million) for a roughly five-minute runway appearance at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, according to In Touch Weekly, which attributed the figure to Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice newsletter. The report claimed Jenner received the show's largest fee, although Victoria's Secret has not publicly disclosed individual model payments.

In Touch Weekly also reported that Jenner allegedly received a larger fee than Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Gisele Bündchen. However, the report disclosed no payment figures for the other models, and Victoria's Secret has not publicly confirmed individual fees. The claim that Jenner out-paid the named supermodels therefore remains unverified and cannot be independently established from the available evidence.

What the Report Says About Jenner's Fee

The newsletter's allegation, as relayed by In Touch Weekly, put Jenner's fee at $5 million for approximately five minutes on the runway wearing the Fantasy Bra. That describes the reported appearance, not necessarily the total work covered by any contract. The report does not specify whether the alleged payment covered fittings, preparation, promotional commitments or other services.

The same coverage quoted an unnamed insider describing the alleged disparity as 'insulting' to models who had spent years building their careers. This remains an anonymously sourced characterisation; no named model was quoted personally confirming anger over Jenner's fee.

Alleged Backstage Arrangements

In Touch Weekly also relayed claims from unnamed sources that Jenner had a private dressing room, personal security and unlimited VIP tickets. One source reportedly contrasted those arrangements with the treatment of other models. The article supplied no independent documentation confirming the arrangements or showing that other models formally complained.

The existence of these published allegations can be established through the report, but the underlying private arrangements have not been independently confirmed.

Jenner Wore the $50 Million Fantasy Bra

Jenner made her Victoria's Secret runway debut in Los Angeles on 18 October 2026, wearing the brand's Fantasy Bra, reportedly valued at $50 million (£37 million). British Vogue reported that the design featured 4,410 natural diamonds, including a 75.54-carat Fancy Vivid yellow diamond. Fifteen artisans spent more than 1,000 hours completing the piece.

The bra's reported valuation refers to the garment, not Jenner's alleged fee. Its value does not independently verify the $5 million payment or establish that she out-earned other models.

What Victoria's Secret Has Said

Victoria's Secret chief creative officer Adam Selman described Jenner as a 'cultural powerhouse' in an interview with British Vogue, citing her influence beyond fashion and television. His remarks offer an on-record explanation of her appeal to the brand, but do not confirm her compensation or the alleged backstage arrangements.

The published account establishes what the newsletter alleged, not whether the figures are accurate. No independently documented contract, payment disclosure or named participant's confirmation is presented in the article.

Victoria's Secret has not publicly confirmed the $5 million figure, individual model fees or the reported perks. The payment and comparative earnings remain allegations attributed to entertainment reporting and unnamed sources. Without contracts, payment records or on-record confirmation, neither the fee nor the claim that Jenner out-paid the named supermodels can be independently established.