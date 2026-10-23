Former US President Bill Clinton has condemned anti-Muslim prejudice, recalling how his daughter, Chelsea Clinton, read the Quran at 15 and urged him to read a passage about understanding people from different backgrounds. At a Florida interfaith gathering, he connected the experience to his criticism of religious discrimination and divisive American politics.

Clinton made the remarks on 20 October at Koinonia Worship Center during an event titled 'Many Faiths, One Florida'. The gathering featured Jewish, Muslim and Christian leaders and Democratic gubernatorial candidate David Jolly.

Chelsea Clinton Read the Quran at 15

Clinton recalled that his daughter had read the Quran from beginning to end when she was 15. He said she encouraged him to read a passage, telling him, 'Dad, read this.'

Clinton described the passage as conveying a message about people not despising one another but seeking to know and learn from one another. He brought up Chelsea's reading experience while explaining why he opposed rhetoric that denigrates people because of their religious beliefs.

His account showed how he drew on the experience to support his criticism of anti-Muslim prejudice during the speech. It does not establish that the anecdote fundamentally changed his political outlook, but it formed part of the message he chose to share with the audience.

What the Quran Passage Says About Understanding Others

The passage appears to relate to Surah 49:13, which describes humanity as having been made into nations and tribes so people may know one another.

The wording about not despising one another and learning from one another reflects Clinton's reported explanation, rather than a verbatim quotation from every recognised English translation. This distinction preserves the difference between his recollection and the established wording of the verse.

The reference provided context for Clinton's argument that religious and cultural differences should not become grounds for hostility. It also helped explain why he linked the personal anecdote to his criticism of rhetoric directed at Muslims.

Clinton Criticises Anti-Muslim Rhetoric

'I'm tired of people denigrating Muslims for being Muslims', Clinton said.

He also criticised what he described as an 'us versus them' mentality in American politics. Recalling conversations with politicians, Clinton said some believed campaigns needed to identify an enemy. He argued that fear and anger were being prioritised over hope and love.

Clinton further argued that there were 'bad actors in every faith', describing people as flawed human beings. His remarks challenged the tendency to associate individual wrongdoing with entire religious communities rather than judge people individually.

By connecting Chelsea's Quran anecdote with his criticism of political rhetoric, Clinton presented mutual understanding as an alternative to religious prejudice and political division.

Florida Interfaith Event Featured David Jolly

The 'Many Faiths, One Florida' event brought together representatives of Jewish, Muslim and Christian communities on 20 October. Jolly, the Democratic candidate for Florida governor, also addressed the gathering, discussing division and inclusivity.

Clinton appeared in support of Jolly's campaign and used the occasion to address religious discrimination. The event provided a political setting for his comments about faith, inclusion and how Americans treat people whose beliefs differ from their own.

He urged understanding across faiths.