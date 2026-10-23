US Attorney Jeanine Pirro identified Ilhan Omar as 'Ilhan Nur Sayed Elmi' but declined to confirm whether the Minnesota congresswoman was 'living and working in Congress under an alias' during a televised interview with Fox News host Jesse Watters.

'You'll have to ask her what she considers her name', Pirro replied. She said investigators had questions about Omar's compliance with US immigration and naturalisation laws. A federal court filing listed Omar as 'Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar'. Neither Pirro's remarks nor the filing establishes that Omar committed fraud.

🚨 BOMBSHELL: U.S. Attorney @JudgeJeanine CONFIRMS Ilhan Omar is LIVING UNDER A FAKE NAME 🚨



Her REAL NAME is “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi.” pic.twitter.com/u9p4DcT8u2 — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) October 23, 2026

What Jeanine Pirro Said About Ilhan Omar's Name

Watters asked Pirro whether Omar's real name was Ilhan Omar. 'Her real name is Ilhan Nur Sayed Elmi. You had it absolutely right', Pirro said.

Pirro referred to a woman she identified as Omar's sister and said she had written a book about their relationship. When Watters asked whether the similarity between the name and Omar's former husband's name had drawn investigators' attention, Pirro declined to explain what had prompted the inquiry.

Asked whether Omar was using an alias in Congress, Pirro said Omar would have to explain what she considered her name. She added that investigators were concerned about whether the law had been followed in the use of names. Pirro did not present evidence during the interview to substantiate the claim.

What the Immigration Investigation Concerns

The investigation reportedly concerns allegations involving Omar's immigration and citizenship paperwork, including questions about her birth date and naturalisation records, according to people familiar with the inquiry cited by The Washington Post. These claims remain allegations, not established findings. Omar has not been charged with a crime in connection with the allegations described.

Federal agents searched Omar's Washington, DC, residence on 12 October as part of the immigration-related inquiry, according to reporting. The search itself does not establish that she broke the law.

Pirro has separately confirmed an investigation into Omar's financial disclosures. That inquiry concerns a different matter and should not be treated as evidence supporting the immigration allegations. No report cited here describes a court finding of fraud.

What the Court Filing and Omar's Response Establish

The court filing identifies Omar as 'Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar'. The abbreviation 'a/k/a' means 'also known as'. The document concerns materials connected to a search warrant for Omar's Washington residence; it does not establish that she used a fraudulent identity.

The surname appears in the name of Omar's former husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, whom she married in 2009. Omar has denied allegations that her former husband was her brother and that their marriage was intended to facilitate immigration benefits.

In an interview with MS NOW's Chris Hayes on 21 October, Omar answered 'Not to my knowledge' when Hayes asked whether there was a 'weird kernel of truth' to the allegation that she was related to her former husband.

Omar's spokesperson disputed Pirro's assertion, telling Fox News Digital: 'This is completely false. Ilhan Omar is her real name'. The statement represents Omar's response. Neither the investigation nor the court filing establishes that she committed wrongdoing.