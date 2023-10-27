It was a first defeat in this season's UEFA Champions League for Eddie Howe's Newcastle United side as they were beaten 1-0 at home by Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night.

A draw away to AC Milan and a stunning home victory over Paris Saint Germain in the club's first two games back in the Champions League after 20 years gave Newcastle supporters plenty of optimism going into the Group F clash against Dortmund.

Both teams had chances early on in the game with Anthony Gordon having two attempts on goal for the home side and Donyell Malen also having a couple of efforts saved by Newcastle keeper Nick Pope. Howe suffered a big blow early in the game as he had to take off Alexander Isak after just 15 minutes due to him suffering a recurrence of a groin issue.

Then just before the break, Gordon was dispossessed by Nico Schlotterbeck when trying to drive forward for Newcastle and the Dortmund defender played a pass to Marco Reus before receiving the ball back and playing in Felix Nmecha, who slotted past Pope to put the German side 1-0 up going into the break.

Newcastle looked to find an equaliser in the second half, with Callum Wilson having a great chance just before the hour mark as he had a close-range effort stopped by Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel. The home side came mightily close to getting an equaliser on two occasions as both Wilson and Gordon had efforts that hit the crossbar.

Dortmund managed to hold on to the 1-0 score line and came out of St. James' Park as the victors. In the other game in Group F, Paris Saint Germain beat AC Milan 3-0 at home to go to the top of the group with six points with Dortmund in second place with four points and ahead of Newcastle based on the head-to-head record between the two teams.

Current holders Manchester City made it three wins from three in the group stage as they beat Young Boys 3-1 away from home thanks to a second-half brace from Erling Haaland. After a goalless first half, Pep Guardiola's team took the lead through Manuel Akanji, who was playing in his native Switzerland.

The Swiss side responded through Meschak Elia just minutes later as he raced through on goal before sending a wonderful chipped effort over Manchester City keeper Ederson. Manchester City looked to get back in front and had the chance to do so when Rodri won a penalty after being fouled by Mohamed Ali Camara.

Haaland successfully put away the penalty before he got his second of the game in the latter stages of the match with a brilliant curling effort into the top right corner. Manchester City remain on top in Group G with nine points whilst RB Leipzig are second with six points after beating Crvena Zvezda 3-1 on Wednesday.

In Group E, Celtic managed to pick up their first point of the Champions League in this campaign as they battled to a 2-2 home draw with Atletico Madrid. The Scottish side were ahead twice in the game thanks to goals from Kyogo Furuhashi and Luis Palma but Diego Simeone's side would respond on both occasions with Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata getting on the scoresheet.

The other game in Group E saw Feyenoord beat Lazio 3-1 at home with Santiago Gimenez scoring twice for the Dutch side to take them to the top spot in the group on six points.

Barcelona maintained their 100 per cent record in Europe this season with a 2-1 home win over Shakhtar Donetsk thanks to first-half goals from Ferran Torres and Fermin Lopez, with the win cementing their place at the top of Group H.

FC Porto beat Antwerp 4-1 away from home with Evanilson netting a second-half hat-trick for the Portuguese side in a win that leaves them second in Group H.