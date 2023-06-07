The newly showcased 2024 Jeep Wrangler has unveiled its eight models which are now available to order and will begin to arrive in Jeep dealerships in the United States this summer. The Wrangler is known for its off-road capabilities, open-air freedom, innovative safety measures, leading technology features as well as other transformative assets and this newest version carries that and further develops.

The 2024 model will add even more capability, new technology, and further advanced safety initiatives whilst being more refined. The line-up for the new model has eight different types that customers will be able to purchase including the Sport, Sport S, Willys, Sahara, High Altitude, Rubicon, Rubicon X and Rubicon 392 models.

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler's lowest starting price in the US is a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $31,895, which is for the Sport two-door model and all the prices exclude the $1,795 destination charge. The Sport four-door Wrangler model has the third cheapest MSRP with a cost of $35,895.

The most expensive out of the new lineup is set to be the four-door Rubicon 392 model which has a starting MSRP price of $87,595 and is not available in the two-door and 4xe models.

Senior Vice President of Jeep Brand North America, Jim Morrison, spoke proudly on the new Wrangler, stating: "With the new 2024 Jeep Wrangler, we're continuing to raise the bar of Wrangler's unmatched and legendary 4x4 capability."

For Sport S and above models, the 2024 Wrangler will provide first and second-row side-curtain airbags and the standard forward collision warning. Also, there will be the standard Uconnect 5 system which contains a 12.3-inch touchscreen radio, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Wrangler Sport S 4xe model will be the lowest entry price for a best-selling PHEV in the US with a starting MSRP price of $49,995. Included in the vehicle are the standard 20-inch wheels, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning plus a full-time transfer case.

The Sport S two-door and four-door models have an MSRP, to begin with of $35,395 and $39,395 respectively.

The Wrangler Rubicon, which will have a starting MSRP of $45,395 with its two-door model, is set to reach higher levels of functioning as inside the vehicle passengers will feel comfortable and protected through the new interior. This will include 12-way power front seats, side curtain airbags in the first and second row plus the standard Uconnect 5 12.3-inch touchscreen radio.

The Rubicon four-door and 4xe models will have MSRPs worth $49,395 and $60,585 respectively.

In addition, the Rubicon model will bring greater 4x4 capability from having a factory-installed 8000-lb-capacity Warn winch, 5,000 lb worth of first-class tow capability and a brand-new Dana 44 HD full-float sold rear axle which can help utilise tire upsizing.

The new Wrangler Rubicon X model is set to have an opening MSRP of $54,895 for the two-door model and will build on the Rubicon namesake by deploying 35-inch tires for the four-door models that have 2-0-3.6 litre automatic powertrain, steel bumpers and an integrated off-road camera. The four-door model is to have an MSRP of $58,895 and the 4xe's MSRP is $69,085, the second most expensive vehicle out of the 2024 Wrangler models.

The Willys model will help bring more capability and advancement through 33-inch tires, 10.8 inches of ground clearance, high-clearance fender flares plus a rear-looking differential to improve traction. The initial MSRP will be $39,395 for the two-door model, $43,395 for the four-door model and the 4xe Willys vehicle will cost $54,735.

The exterior features of the Wrangler will include a new seven-slot grill, a trail-ready stealth antenna integrated into the windshield, 10 brand new wheel designs, 10 exterior colours and a variety of open-air choices for customers to have freedom such as the exclusive Sky One-Touch power top.

The High Altitude model will only be available in the 4xe model and has an MSRP of $66,995. The Sahara model will be available in the four-door and 4xe models, with starting MSRPs of $47,825 and $56,845 respectively.

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler will allow its customers to select the ideal propulsion system that suits them and the lifestyle they want to have when travelling in their vehicle. This is from the new Wrangler offering a large variety of powertrain customisations in the off-road segment.

The off-road capability that the Jeep brand possesses and has a great reputation for, has strengthened through a worldwide electrification initiative that will enable 4xe to transition into 4x4. This is with the aim of Jeep achieving Zero Emission Freedom plus all Jeep vehicles are in line to offer an electrified variant within the next couple of years.

Elsewhere, the new Lexus LM was recently unveiled and it going to be available to British customers this autumn. Also, Jaguar Land Rover opened up three self-driving tech hubs in Munich, Bologna and Madrid earlier this year in order to develop self-driving systems for the brand's future luxury vehicles.