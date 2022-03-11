Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr. took to social media and called foul on reports that emerged on Thursday, which claimed that he had an altercation with teammate Gianluigi Donnarumma after PSG's Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid.

The alleged incident supposedly took place in the PSG dressing room at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Wednesday evening, shortly after PSG lost the second leg of their last-16 UCL clash against Los Blancos.

According to the report by Spanish publication Marca, Neymar and Donnarumma had to be separated form one another following an argument. It was the same Marca article that the Brazilian forward called out, after it was shared to him by his teammate.

In his Instagram stories, Neymar shared a screenshot of his private chat with the Italian goalkeeper. Donnarumma had apparently sent the article to Neymar, saying "Ciao Ney. I'm sorry about yesterday. This news is unacceptable [translated from Spanish]]."

In response, Neymar said, "Friend! Relax! This can happen in football. We are a team and we are with you. You're still very young and you're going to win loads! Keep your head up and let's keep going. Hug." It is unclear what Neymar was referring to when he said "This can happen" but he clarified that there was no fight.

In a subsequent IG story, he said: "I hate coming here and talking about the news, but the stuff in the previous post is a lie. There was no fight inside the dressing room. Incompetent journalists who want to promote themselves, give it a rest, okay?"

The original Marca report claims that Neymar reprimanded Donnarumma for his mistake that led to the first of Karim Benzema's three goals against PSG. The Italian reportedly hit back at the Brazilian, pointing out the latter's own mistakes. PSG were clearly frustrated after blowing a 2-0 lead, only to lose 3-2 on aggregate. However, Neymar says there was no altercation. Apart from the dressing room drama that may have never happened, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was also alleged to have thrown a fit against referees.