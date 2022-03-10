There was a lot of drama behind the scenes at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday night, as Real Madrid defeated Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 (3-2 agg) in their last-16 clash in the UEFA Champions League.

Reports have just emerged that PSG players Neymar Jr. and Gianluigi Donnarumma almost came to blows and had to be separated from each other at the visitors' dressing room. As expected, emotions were running high and the frustrated PSG players were looking for someone to blame after they blew a 2-0 advantage at the end of the first half.

Real Madrid found a second wind after the break and Karim Benzema managed to score a hat-trick to kick the French giants out of the competition. The conflict between the PSG players reportedly came to a head after Neymar had some words with Donnarumma about how the Italian keeper lost the ball to Vinicius after a challenge by Benzema, which led to Real Madrid's first goal of the evening.

After that goal, the momentum completely shifted in favour of Los Blancos, and PSG were never able to regain their composure. However, the Italian did not let the remarks pass, and according to Marca, he also pointed out that Benzema's second goal came after a mistake from Neymar. The exchange quickly became heated, and other PSG players had to intervene.

Elsewhere in the Bernabeu, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi could not contain his emotions either. He reportedly stormed down from his box in search of the referees' dressing room with sporting director Leonardo.

The same incident between Benzema and Donnarumma caused his flare up, with the PSG chief believing that the referees should have called a foul and given PSG a free kick. Al-Khelaifi also needed to be removed from the premises by security.

The latest updates on the incident state that the Qatari executive event went as far as to threaten the referees, saying "I'll kill you." It remains to be seen if he will be investigated and if UEFA will take any disciplinary action.