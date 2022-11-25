There is no doubt that Brazilian star Neymar Jr. is reliving the World Cup nightmare that he endured back in 2014. Brazil opened their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar campaign on Thursday against Serbia, with the PSG forward unfortunately limping off with a sprained ankle that looked extremely swollen.

There were a lot of expectations resting on Neymar's shoulders for this World Cup, but right now all that is hanging in a balance. He was the target of some hard tackles as expected, but eventually he managed to pick up a sprain on his right ankle. Unfortunately, it was bad enough that he had to limp off in the 79th minute.

Neymar was seen crying on the bench as he received initial treatment, and photos have since come out of his severely swollen ankle. Naturally, memories of the 2014 injury against Colombia flashed in the eyes of all the Brazil supporters. At that time, Neymar had to be stretchered off after breaking his back in the quarter finals. Then, they were completely humiliated by Germany 7-1 in the semi-finals.

The team would want to avoid the same fate this time around, but at least even if the injury might keep Neymar out of duty, other players are ready to step up. Against Serbia, Tottanham striker Richarlison was impressive as he scored both goals for Brazil, including a spectacular acrobatic shot that stunned the opponents.

He stood with his back to the face of the goal and awaited a pass which he stopped with one touch. He sent it up in the air before going airborne himself while turning mid-air to execute a stunning strike.

People always calls him a diver they know nothing about him. People say he's always getting injured. But some of the players aren't even trying to get the ball. They just want to hurt Neymar. And i can understand why he says this year is the last WC. pic.twitter.com/22ab7e3XRp — Neymar Santos 🇧🇷 (@neymarsilvas10) November 24, 2022

Speaking about his teammate's injury, Neymar said: "The most important thing for us it to have him at 100% for the next match," adding that he is also eager to check on his teammate to see how he is doing at the hotel.

Team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar did not seem overly concerned saying that they have put the player under observation and will do a scan if needed. Brazil will face Switzerland on Monday, leaving a few more days for Neymar to recover.