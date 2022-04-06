Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr. has apparently been paying attention to the criticism that has been thrown his way in recent weeks, and he found a reply both on and off the pitch. In a sarcastic social media post, the Brazilian slammed recent accusations that he has been unprofessional and has been arriving at training looking drunk.

PSG thrashed Lorient 5-1 in Ligue 1 on Sunday, with Neymar contributing a brilliant strike. After the match, he took to Instagram to share a video of his goal, saying, "I was drunk, that's why it worked...as they're saying."

It may be remembered that RMC Sport's Daniel Riolo said last week, "Neymar is barely training anymore, he turns up in a terrible state, borderline drunk." The player's post was clearly in direct response to these accusations.

In recent weeks, Neymar has been hit with a ton of criticism both from the media and the general public. Following PSG's elimination from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid last month, the Brazilian was booed and whistled by the home crowd at the Parc des Princes. His teammate and old friend Lionel Messi did not escape the boos either.

Neymar has also been accused of a lack of professionalism mostly by the media when it comes to playing for the Brazilian national team, However, he has always insisted on his dedication, and his national team colleagues and coaches have not confirmed any of the bad press. In fact, many have openly expressed their support.

Neymar appears to have built a bad boy reputation that the public love to hate, but as he has proven time and again, he lets his performances on the pitch do most of the talking. This time however, he could not resist but to take a dig at his critics.

The situation at the PSG dressing room has been the subject of a number of speculations, but the players themselves have remained mum.