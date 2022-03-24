Paris Saint-Germain supporters have been unhappy as of late following the club's UEFA Champions League exit earlier this month at the hands of Real Madrid. Fans have not been shy about showing the players their displeasure, and now a journalist has accused Neymar Jr. of arriving for training "almost drunk."

Of course, it is highly unlikely for manager Mauricio Pochettino to tolerate any player misbehaving during training or at any point while the season is ongoing. However, according to journalist Daniel Riolo, the Brazilian forward has been acting like a delinquent.

"Neymar hardly trains anymore, he arrives in a sorry state, almost drunk," Riolo said during an interview with RMC Sport, as quoted on Marca. He further suggested that Neymar's alleged behaviour is a form of revenge. "That's the way it is, Neymar is in a spirit of revenge against PSG."

Riolo is of course referring to the disturbing scenes almost two weeks ago, when PSG fans whistled at their own players at the Parc des Princes days after their UCL exit. The boos and jeers came even after PSG won the Ligue 1 match 3-0 against Bordeaux. Things only got worse after the team suffered a 3-0 loss against rivals Monaco just days later.

According to Riolo, "PSG fans don't give a s**t about Neymar's antics or his Netflix documentary," he said, before adding that the club should send the Brazilian on his way. "He's doing a lot of damage to the club. Let him go, he is ruining PSG."

However, he did not specify exactly how Neymar is damaging the club, nor did he provide any proof showing that the former Barcelona forward is indeed turning up in a bad state.

Furthermore, he lamented the fact that Pochettino and club executives like Leonardo and Nasser Al-Khelaifi have not spoken up about the recent setbacks. "After such a disaster, the bolts should have been tightened. But, nothing. Neither from [sporting director] Leonardo nor from [president] Nasser Al-Khelaifi. Nothing. A total defeat."

Neymar was not the only subject of criticism, with new arrival Lionel Messi also receiving jeers and whistles from PSG fans. Meanwhile, French forward Kylian Mbappe, who scored two goals in the Real Madrid encounter, has been met with appreciative applause. Unfortunately, he may be on his way out this summer after refusing to accept a contract extension.

The frustration in Paris is evident, with the Champions League trophy still proving elusive despite the arrivals of superstars at exorbitant prices.