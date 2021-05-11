FC Barcelona is now feeling like a jilted lover after their former player, Neymar Jr., decided to renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. The extension comes shortly after Barcelona sent representatives to the French capital to make an offer and negotiate with PSG.

However, Neymar decided to confirm his future with the Parisians, signing a deal that lasts until 2025. The attention from Barcelona would certainly have improved the Brazilian's negotiating power while he was speaking to his current employers about a renewal. Nevertheless, Neymar knows that not many clubs least of all Barcelona, can afford to match what PSG is willing and able to pay.

According to Marca, Neymar knows he has financial security in Paris and more importantly, he will be playing for a team that will be fighting for major titles. This season, PSG was eliminated in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League after having been finalists the year before. Despite falling short, Neymar knows that the club will continue to invest in order to achieve the coveted European Cup.

With Neymar already tied down to the club, there is no doubt that they will be focusing on keeping Kylian Mbappe. He has been a prime target for other big clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester City, but Neymar's signature may help convince him to stay.

Apart from blocking Neymar's return to Barcelona, it is also rumoured that the French club is looking into the possibility of signing Lionel Messi. Barcelona is running out of time as the Argentine's contract nears its expiration date on June 30. They have yet to make a solid offer, and PSG is lurking in the wings if the Catalans fail to come up with good deal for their captain.

PSG players including Neymar, Mbappe and Angel di Maria have openly spoken about their desire to play alongside the Barcelona legend, but club president Joan Laporta will be doing everything in his power to keep the Argentine in Catalunya.