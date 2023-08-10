Paris Saint-Germain FC appears to be ready for a major purge, with Brazilian star Neymar Jr. getting kicked to the curb. He is among a group of players that have been told that they are now considered surplus to requirements under new manager Luis Enrique.

Neymar still has three years left in his current contract with the Ligue 1 champions. However, he is not alone as Marco Verratti, Hugo Ekitike, Juan Bernat and Renato Sanches have also been given the same memo according to RMC Sport.

The decision was reportedly made by the manager, who will begin his first full season with the Ligue 1 champions after taking over from Christophe Galtier this summer. Upon the arrival of the Spaniard, PSG promised a new era and a new style. It seems that in order to fulfil that promise, they are doing some major spring cleaning in the dressing room.

Enrique and PSG sporting director Luis Campos have reportedly held private meetings with each player individually over the past week. They have each been told to seek employment elsewhere, as they will no longer have a place in the club's new direction.

PSG will look very different this season

It may be remembered that Lionel Messi already left earlier this summer to join Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami. Apart from Messi, Sergio Ramos has also left at the end of his two-year deal with the club.

Striker Kylian Mbappe intends to stay for the remaining year of his contract until 2024, but PSG are determined to offload him this summer if he refuses to sign a contract extension. Conversations with other teams have not led to an agreement so far, and the Frenchman may end up staying anyway. However, the club has warned that he may be banished to the bench after clashing with higher ups over his contract sage.

In other words, PSG's famed attacking trident has completely collapsed. Messi has moved on, Mbappe has been banished and now Neymar has also been told that he should be looking for an exit strategy.

The Brazilian appears to already be gearing up for a move, as it was reported last weekend that he had put in a transfer request himself. It is understood that he had initially wanted to return to FC Barcelona, but the club is unable to make it happen due largely to their financial issues.

Where will Neymar go?

This is not the first time that PSG have attempted to offload Neymar, but they have never been willing to let him go on the cheap. Diario AS, claims that PSG have placed a £129 million (€150m) price tag on the player. They would be pushing for a permanent move, but they could be open to a loan deal with a purchase clause.

Apart from the transfer fee, the 31-year-old Brazilian will also be expecting a considerable salary. In other words, it will be difficult to find a suitor that can splash the cash especially on a player that has spent the second half of last season recovering from injury.

The financial terms will surely rule out Barcelona, but an MLS club may be able to convince PSG to compromise on their valuation. However, if a Saudi Pro League side swoops in with blinding numbers, then it would only be a matter of reaching an agreement with the player himself.

For now, both Neymar and Mbappe are considered to be part of a breakaway group of 15 unwanted players. They have been nicknamed the "bomb squad," and have been training separately from the first team. It remains to be seen how PSG will manage to clear out their dressing room and if Enrique will end up utilising the players that they do not manage to move on in the next few weeks.