Paris Saint-Germain FC may face a mad scramble to make new signings in the closing days of the summer transfer window if they end up seeing all three of their superstar forwards walking out this summer.

A possible exodus out of Paris

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi was the first to depart when his contract expired at the end of the 2022-23 season. The Argentine forward did not leave his future in a balance for long, and amid massive interest coming from Saudi Arabia, he chose to join Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami.

He has since been making waves Stateside, scoring seven goals already in just four matches.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe has stated that he is happy to stay for the remainder of his contract which expires in 2024. However, because of his refusal to extend his contract for another year, the club has put him up for sale and has left him out of first team training sessions. He was also dropped for the pre-season tour of Asia, and it remains to be seen if he will be called up by manager Luis Enrique when they start their Ligue 1 title defence this weekend.

The club is determined to pressure Mbappe to sign an extension or leave now for an acceptable transfer fee. He has already refused to entertain talks with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, but Real Madrid may still swoop in at the last minute. If this happens, then PSG will lose yet another important striker. Even if he stays, the club has threatened to bench him due to his transfer stance, but it would be in bad taste and a waste of perfectly good talent if they take that route.

Finally, PSG's much-hyped attacking trident also included Brazilian star Neymar Jr. He is now the latest player on the verge of leaving if reports from French publication L'Equipe are to be believed.

🚨🇧🇷| BREAKING: Neymar informed Nasser Al-Khelaïfi on Sunday of his intention to leave PSG before the end of the transfer window. More than ever, Neymar is determined to return to Barcelona. @lequipe pic.twitter.com/kRhybTxkik — PSG Report (@PSG_Report) August 7, 2023

According to the publication, Neymar informed PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi on Sunday that he wishes to leave. He put in a transfer request at a time when PSG are already facing the possibility of losing Mbappe.

Neymar linked with Chelsea and Barcelona

Ever since Neymar left Barcelona in 2017, the rumours of a comeback never died down. However, the Catalan giants fell into a massive financial slump, making it almost impossible for them to re-sign the Brazilian.

Now that Neymar has reportedly handed in a transfer request. he is strongly being linked with Premier League side Chelsea FC, who are determined to rebuild their squad after a disastrous season.

According to RMC Sport, Chelsea officials have already been in talks with Neymar's representatives, and they played a big role in the player's decision to ask for a transfer.

The Blues have not made any formal offers, and they are expected to do so only after Neymar informs PSG of his desire to leave, which he has just done. With PSG already given a heads-up, Chelsea are hoping to seal the deal very quickly.

Neymar's request has opened the doors for a move to England, albeit just days before Chelsea's opening Premier League clash with Liverpool. The Brazilian was thought to have wanted to go back to Barcelona, but he is open to joining Chelsea after feeling increasingly uncomfortable at the Parc des Princes.

PSG would not want to let go of the Brazilian for peanuts, with a minimum transfer fee of £59 million expected to be collected. Chelsea can well afford to pay that amount, including his annual salary of around £22 million.

Neymar's relationship with PSG fans turns sour

Since his arrival in 2017, it seems as though Neymar was never really fully embraced by the PSG fans. He was always linked with a move back to Barcelona every single transfer window, which did not sit well with the club's supporters.

He made many significant contributions on the pitch, but his constant injuries and his lifestyle have drawn a lot of criticism. In May, PSG fans staged a protest outside his home in the outskirts of Paris to pressure him to leave.