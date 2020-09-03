Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr. is the latest high profile athlete to test positive for COVID-19. The Brazilian star returned the positive result after spending some time in the Spanish party island of Ibiza after PSG's Champions League final defeat against Bayern Munich.

According to sources obtained by ESPN, Neymar's positive test result came out on Wednesday. The player is in perfect condition and is not exhibiting symptoms. This is typical among other physically fit young athletes. However, he is strictly following health and safety protocols. This includes self-isolation for 14 days. He will be spending his quarantine period at his residence in Bougival, western Paris.

Because of his positive test result, the sometimes controversial footballer will be missing at least two of his club's opening Ligue 1 matches. PSG will be facing Lens on September 10. Three days later, they will be playing a big match against bitter rivals Marseille.

As expected, the club has arranged for retesting to be done. He will likely undergo multiple tests in the coming weeks until he returns a negative result. He will also be under constant monitoring by PSG's medical staff.

PSG is starting the season on a sour note after some of their most important players have been forced into isolation due to COVID-19. Argentine star Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes both tested positive after returning from Ibiza as well.

The entire European football community has been struck hard by the coronavirus pandemic this summer. Marseille had four positive players as of last week and had to postpone their opening game of the season. Outside of Ligue 1, Manchester United's Paul Pogba had to be dropped from the French Nation Team squad for the UEFA Nations league due to a positive test.

David Silva, who just signed with Real Sociedad from Manchester City, has yet to join his new teammates after also testing positive upon arrival in Spain. Cases of coronavirus infection are on the rise in Europe and in many parts of the world after a short lull following strict lockdowns. When most places started to ease restrictions, cases started to rise once again. It remains to be seen how the sporting world will respond.