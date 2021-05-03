Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo is no longer as confident as he once was that Neymar Jr. will be extending his stay at the French capital. Leonardo dodged questions about the Brazilian's fate, in a sudden change in attitude compared to previous interviews.

Just last week, it was reported that FC Barcelona contacted PSG about the Brazilian, but the Ligue 1 side has been adamant that he is not for sale. In fact they are said to have offered him a deal that no other club will be likely to match.

However, Neymar himself has reportedly been increasingly keen on returning to the Camp Nou, especially now that there is a good chance that Joan Laporta can convince Lionel Messi to stay. The summer transfer market is a tense affair, with so many big names up for renewals and possible big moves.

Neymar's renewal at Paris Saint-Germain appears to be tied closely to Messi's fate and incidentally, Leonardo was in Barcelona over the weekend. He was there to watch the PSG women's team play against Barcelona in the women's Champions League semi-finals in a match that they eventually lost. While there, he was asked by El Chiringuito to share details about the Neymar situation.

"We have to be calm about everything," he said before dodging the question. "Today I've come here to watch the women's team," he said.

Leonardo also refused to speak more about the fate of another PSG forward, Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman is also up for a renewal, but has been linked with almost every one of Europe's big clubs.

Very few clubs have the capability to match what PSG can offer both Neymar and Mbappe financially, with Barcelona itself still dealing with major financial constraints. However, it was reported over the weekend that Neymar may be willing to take a pay cut for a chance to return to Barcelona and play alongside Messi.