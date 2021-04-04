Paris Saint-Germain has lost the top spot in the Ligue 1 table following a 1-0 defeat against Lille, who have now taken over the lead. PSG was reduced to 10 men in the final minutes of the match on Saturday, after Neymar Jr. picked up a red card.

Neymar was earlier shown a yellow card at in the 48th minute of the crucial clash at the Parc des Princes, but that was not enough to stop him from throwing a bit of a tantrum in the closing stages.

The Brazilian pushed Lille defender Tiago Djalo as he was rushing to take the ball in order to make a throw-in. Djalo was no fool however, as he remained on the ground for an extended period after being felled by Neymar.

Read more PSG transfer news: Club lowers asking price for Kylian Mbappe

The PSG squad was furious, and many of the players started to surround the Lille player who was not in any hurry to get back up. The referee took out a second yellow card for Neymar, effectively throwing him out of the match.

This is Neymar's third red card in 14 league matches.

The frustration on PSG's side is understandable, as their title defence is now in jeopardy. Lille's victory puts them three points ahead, with PSG having to settle into second place.

Meanwhile, Neymar's future with the club has come into question once again. After reports came out that he has already agreed to the terms of a contract extension, Marca reports that he may have now changed his mind.

After a massive restructuring and change in management in FC Barcelona, he is reportedly eager to return and reunite with Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou. This is partly influenced by the fact that Messi appears closer to a contract renewal with the Catalans now that Joan Laporta has been elected club president.