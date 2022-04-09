Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr. just can't seem to shake off his critics, especially considering the amount of investment that the club has placed on him. That has resulted in what may be an insurmountable mountain of expectations not just form the fans, but from the very people who put up the money to sign and keep him in Paris.

French publication L'Equipe is claiming that the club's Qatari owners are not liking the Brazilian's lavish lifestyle, and are unimpressed by his performances on the pitch. Just a few days ago, Neymar scored two goals in PSG's 5-1 victory over Lorient, and he used this opportunity to hit back at journalist Daniel Riolo, who claimed that he comes to training looking drunk.

Neymar posted a video of one of his goals, sarcastically saying that he was drunk while scoring. Nevertheless, the criticism still keeps on coming. Now, the massive cost of Neymar's record-breaking transfer fee, which set PSG back by a whopping 222 million euros is being dug up.

According to Marca, the transfer fee plus Neymar's salary since 2017 has racked up a bill of over 500 million euros. The Brazilian also benefited from a number of sponsorship deals (guaranteed as part of his transfer) throughout the same period.

Neymar is expected to be front and centre when Qatar hosts the FIFA World Cup later this year, but alongside his performances on the pitch for the club, shareholders reportedly feel that he is unable to justify the money that is being spent on him.

"The French club's shareholders feel they have been cheated out of their money," wrote L'Equipe.

The fans have also expressed their disappointment via boos and jeers directed at the player after their Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid. It remains to be seen how Neymar will respond, but he will likely do most of his talking from the pitch. Either way, the club will not be able to offload him easily even if they wanted to, with hardly any other club capable of the financial outlay involved.