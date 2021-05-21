Earlier this week, it was reported that Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr. suffered a personal tragedy when his friend, MC Kevin, the Brazilian DJ, passed away unexpectedly after falling out of a hotel room. Details about the incident have now emerged.

According to the latest reports, MC Kevin had "jumped" from the window or balcony of a room in the fifth floor of a hotel because he was trying to avoid being caught having an affair. The artist, whose real name is Kevin Nascimento Bueno, tried to jump into the swimming pool of the Rio hotel, but miscalculated the jump and ended up crashing into the pavement on the poolside. He later died in hospital from the injuries he sustained in the fall.

Marca reports that MC Kevin is married to Deolane Bezerra. However, on the night in question, he was supposedly in room 502 of the hotel with a model named Bianca Domingues. The pair allegedly had sexual relations and MC Kevin had jumped to his death as he was trying to avoid getting caught.

It is unclear where Ms. Domingues was when the artist fell. There are also no reports about what prompted the jump at that time, and if Ms. Bezerra was in the hotel or was in any way involved.

The PSG star was devastated upon hearing the news, and shared a quick tribute on social media. He lamented the fact that they will no longer be able to see each other and enjoy their holidays as they had previously planned.

His wife, whom he married just two weeks before his death, did not show any indication that there was trouble in the relationship. She took to Instagram to pay tribute to her fallen husband, saying that it isn't fair for him to leave her after she waited 33 years to be happy.