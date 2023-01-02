Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr. is once again keeping the tabloids busy thanks to his love life. The latest reports are claiming that he is in a new relationship with Brazilian model and social media influencer Jessica Turini.

The 30-year-old former Miss Espírito Santo contestant caught the media's attention after being spotted at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. She was obviously there to support her native Brazil, but what made her stand out was the fact that she was cheering on Neymar's goals while wearing a jersey signed by the player himself.

While numerous other people from all over the world came to Qatar to support their teams and favourite players at the World Cup, Turini fuelled more speculations after she flew to Paris ahead of the New Year.

According to Marca, she is one of the guests who arrived under the invitation of the PSG star to join his New Year's Eve party. While she confirmed that she rang in the New Year in Paris, she did not confirm that she is there as Neymar's date.

On the contrary, Turini appeared to dispel the rumours by posting a photo from Paris with the caption: "Girls night out."

Meanwhile, contrasting reports have been linking Neymar to PSG reporter Laure Boulleau. The pair share a close friendship, and have often been seen interacting positively. They cross paths often due to their work, but both have insisted that they are not romantically involved.

The beautiful blonde is a former footballer who now works as a reporter and consultant for Canal+. She has found herself getting drawn into the speculations surrounding Neymar's personal life, but she has often said in the past that the Brazilian should not feel obliged to respond to the talks about his personal affairs.

Apart from his love life, Neymar is often being slammed for his lavish parties and how he spends his time away from the pitch. Even when he is injured, he draws criticism for any time he spends away from recovery.