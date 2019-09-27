Australian tennis sensation Nick Kyrgios received a 16-week ban, along with a $25,000 (£20,300) fine for being accused of aggravated behaviour. The penalty is subjected to a probationary period of six months. Kyrgios was also granted a 5-day window to lodge an appeal against the warning.

In August, Kyrgios smashed two racquets out of bad temper, after losing to Karen Khachanov in the Cincinnati Masters. Umpire James Keothavong warned Kyrgios regarding the his ill-temper and inappropriate behaviour inside the court. The 24-year-old called the umpire "a tool," which didn't go over well with tennis authorities. Later, Kyrgios was fined $113,000 (£93,254) for five separate offences. When the media asked him about the fine, Kyrgios didn't restrict himself and called the ATP corrupt.

However, Kyrgios later cleared the air by admitting that his choice of words was not suitable to describe the ATP. However, he still believed that the ATP possessed some "double-standards."

According to a report published by an ATP investigation team, Kyrgios' behavioural pattern over the last 12 months violated the code of conduct set by the governing body.

As BBC reports, the fine and suspension will be implemented if the Australian doesn't comply with the conditions set by the authorities. He must stay away from breaking any code of conduct in the near future.

Soon after the news regarding Kyrgios' fine and suspension came out, the Australian took to social media to clarify the situation. He admitted to being in the probation period and also ensured that he would continue playing. Kyrgios also mentioned that he must keep a lid on his behaviour to avoid any complications.

The Australian's track record, as far as fines and suspensions are concerned, isn't clean. He has been involved in several penalties and suspensions before. In May, Kyrgios was fined because he kicked a bottle, hurled a chair and smashed his racquet. One month later, his lack of sportsmanship earned him a £13,766 fine. He even received an 8-week ban for his inappropriate behaviour at the Shanghai Masters after he got defeated by Mischa Zverev.

According to the tennis authorities, if Kyrgios is found to be involved in any further behaviour or conduct related abuse during any ATP Challenge Tour or ATP Tour event, they won't hesitate before imposing the ban onto him.