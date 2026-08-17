Nicole Kidman recently made fresh remarks about her previous marriage to Tom Cruise, saying she was warned about their union ruining her career.

In a new interview, Kidman opened up about ignoring the naysayers that opposed her marriage to Cruise, saying that she didn't care.

'I remember people saying to me, 'OK, well this is really going to affect your career.' I'm like, 'I don't care. I'm in love. I want to be married.'" Kidman said. "And then I was his 'wife,' and they were like: 'See, we told you.''

'I'm like: 'So what? I wasn't meant to marry the man I love? Of course I'll throw my career away. I don't care,' she continued, standing by her decision.

Cruise and Kidman's Careers Stayed Strong Even When Their Marriage Did Not

Kidman and Cruise met on the production of the 1990 film Days of Thunder, where they both starred. The two then married on Christmas Eve that year. While together they adopted two children, Bella and Connor. before divorcing in 2001, with Cruise citing 'irreconcilable differences'.

Cruise has notably been a vocal member of the Church of Scientology. When the couple separated, both children reportedly stayed with their father and in Scientology, which Kidman is not a part of.

'They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists, and as a mother, it's my job to love them.' Kidman said in a 2018 interview with the Daily Mail.

Despite warnings saying otherwise, Kidman's career following her marriage and divorce from Cruise have remained successful. She has been nominated for 5 Academy Awards for Best Actress and won one for The Hours, while having a reported net worth of US$250 million (£184 million).

Nicole Kidman's Relationships After Her Divorce From Tom Cruise

Kidman had met country singer Keith Urban in January 2005 at G'Day LA, an event honoring Australians. She announced their engagement a year later in May. The couple also shared two daughters: Sunday Rose, 18, and Faith Margaret, 15.

Read more Nicole Kidman Reveals She Was 'Very Fearful and Deeply Vulnerable' After Keith Urban Divorce Nicole Kidman Reveals She Was 'Very Fearful and Deeply Vulnerable' After Keith Urban Divorce

It was recently announced that Kidman and Urban had divorced in 2025, having been together for almost two decades, citing irreconcilable differences. Sources say that the couple maintain a cordial relationship for the sake of their children.

Rumours that Urban was in a romance with guitarist Maggie Baugh, following clips of them together on-stage, were shot down as false. However, Kidman might be moving on from the split already.

Kidman was spotted sunning herself in Italy with businessman Michael Reinstein, sparking rumours of a relationship between the two away from the Hollywood spotlight. However, neither of them have acknowledged these reports. Sources claim that Urban was happy for Kidman, and even 'relieved' that she has found love again.

Kidman had recently starred in the psychological thriller, Holland, last year. She is also set to reprise her role as Gillian Owens in Practical Magic 2 (2026), the sequel to the 1998 film Practical Magic. She has also joined the cast of The Young People, a horror film set to be released later this year.