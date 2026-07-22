Nicole Kidman has been photographed speaking with an unidentified man during a trip to Portofino, Italy, prompting renewed speculation about her personal life months after her divorce from Keith Urban was finalised.

The photographs have fuelled online discussion, although neither Kidman nor her representatives have identified the man or suggested the pair are romantically involved.

The sighting comes as the Oscar-winning actress continues to keep her private life largely out of the spotlight following her separation from Urban earlier this year.

Nicole Kidman's Portofino Sighting Sparks Speculation

Kidman and Urban's marriage ended after nearly 20 years, with court filings in Tennessee showing their divorce was finalised on 6 January 2026.

The documents confirmed a parenting plan for their daughters and showed the pair waived alimony and child support, while Kidman later said she was focused on 'keeping her family as is and moving forward' in a March interview with Variety.

The photographs prompted widespread online speculation about Kidman's personal life. Kidman was photographed in a white silk tank top and matching skirt while standing outside a hotel with a man described by tabloid reporting as a wealthy Beverly Hills businessman, though no public confirmation has been made about who he is or what, exactly, their relationship may be.

Kidman has rarely commented publicly on her personal life since the divorce and has consistently emphasised her family in the few interviews she has given. She said she was staying in a place of 'We are a family,' and made clear that her daughters remained the priority, not the noise around her private life. That is the line she has stuck to, and fair enough, really.

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What We Know About Kidman and Urban's Divorce

Court records show Kidman filed for divorce in September 2025, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalised in January 2026, with both parties agreeing to parenting arrangements for their daughters.

By January, the marriage was over on paper, with the former couple agreeing on custody arrangements for Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

Since then, speculation has only intensified. In June, a gossip site claimed Kidman had been quietly dating a 'high-profile businessman' for months, while other outlets repeated separate claims that she had been linked to Paul Salem, chairman of the board of MGM Resorts International.

Neither Kidman nor her representatives have confirmed any of the reported relationships, and no independent evidence has emerged supporting those claims.

The Portofino photographs alone do not establish the nature of Kidman's relationship with the unidentified man. However, they have generated significant discussion across entertainment media and social platforms.

She is in Italy, she is in public, and she is talking to someone who has clearly drawn attention. That is enough to send the internet into overdrive, even if it proves absolutely nothing.

Keith Urban Split and Public Silence

Urban, for his part, has said nothing publicly about the latest dating rumours surrounding his ex-wife. The only hard information remains the divorce timeline and the co-parenting arrangement set out in legal filings, which are a long way from the messy, headline-friendly narratives floating around online.

Kidman's own comments in March suggested a deliberate choice to keep her private life off the record. She said she was 'always going to be moving toward what's good' and that she was 'staying in a place of, 'We are a family,' while acknowledging that her daughters are now 'suddenly women.'

Kidman's recent public comments suggest she remains focused on her family and maintaining privacy following the divorce. While the Portofino photographs have reignited speculation about her dating life, neither the actress nor her representatives have commented on the identity of the man or the nature of their relationship.

For now, the sighting remains just that—a public appearance that has prompted questions rather than provided answers.