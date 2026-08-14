Nicole Kidman has spoken candidly about the emotional toll of her divorce from Keith Urban, admitting she felt 'very fearful and deeply vulnerable' as she navigated life after their 19-year marriage ended. The Oscar winner, 59, opened up in a cover interview with British Vogue, saying the future now feels 'completely unknown' to her.

A Raw Admission After the Nicole Kidman Divorce

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To recall, Kidman filed for divorce from Urban, 58, in September 2025 in Nashville, citing irreconcilable differences. Their split was finalised in January 2026, with court documents showing Kidman as the primary residential parent of their two daughters, Sunday Rose, 18, and Faith Margaret, 15.

Neither party sought spousal support and both waived their right to appear at the hearing, according to the marital dissolution agreement.

The parenting plan requires them to make major decisions jointly and prohibits speaking negatively about one another in front of the girls.

In the Vogue interview, Kidman did not detail what led to the breakdown but described the disorienting shift. 'I didn't expect this. I had a different view of what my life was going to be, but this is what it is now,' she said. 'You make all these plans and you have all these ideas of what it's all going to be like and then it's... not. You have to adjust. You adapt.'

When asked if the uncertainty was frightening, she replied: 'There was a point where I was very fearful and deeply vulnerable, which is exposing. And then at the same time [I'm] going, 'Well, I can either really not confront it and just curl up, or I can just go forward with an enormous amount of hope.'

She added that she has always approached life from a 'feelings first' place. 'I don't overthink things and I'm probably not that analytical. I'm far more feeling-centred and I lead with my heart,' Kidman said. 'I've always wanted to live a well-examined life, so what does that entail? Trying things, making mistakes, failing, getting back up, moving on, embracing love, staying open, keeping the heart open and the possibilities.'

From Tom Cruise to Keith Urban: The Nicole Kidman Divorce in Context

Kidman has been through one highly scrutinised Hollywood divorce before, her marriage to Tom Cruise ended in 2001 after more than a decade together. Yet she insisted that experience did not make this any easier. 'It's all new,' she told British Vogue. 'Every time!'

She recalled marrying Cruise at 22, ignoring warnings that tying herself to one of the world's biggest stars could overshadow her career. 'I'm like, 'I don't care. I'm in love. I want to be married,' she said. 'So what? I wasn't meant to marry the man I love? Of course, I'll throw my career away. I don't care.'

After Cruise, she found love with Urban, the New Zealand-born singer-songwriter. They married in 2006 and built a life that, on the surface, looked unshakeable. Until it wasn't. Sources have said Kidman had 'moved on' emotionally before the formal split, with her priority being a peaceful co-parenting arrangement for their daughters.

Recent reports have swirled around Kidman's personal life, including speculation about a new relationship after she was photographed in Italy and Portofino. Nothing is confirmed, and IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.

What is clear, from the legal record and her own words, is that Kidman is trying to hold two truths at once: the grief of an ending and the possibility of something new.

'I know my character. I know my talent. I know who I am,' she said. 'If I make a mistake and it doesn't connect, or something goes wrong in my life where it's humiliating, it's OK. Other people have had that and that's OK. Take the onus off it.'

She paused, then added a single word that felt like the whole story: 'Strange.'