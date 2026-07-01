Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban reportedly held a secret meeting in Paris last week, months after finalising their divorce in the United States, as the former couple attempt to reset their relationship for the sake of their daughters. According to a report, the Oscar-winning actress and the country star, who split in September 2025 after 19 years of marriage, quietly came together while Kidman was in the French capital celebrating her 59th birthday.

For context, Kidman filed for divorce from Urban in September last year, citing 'irreconcilable differences' in court papers after nearly two decades together. The split was legally wrapped up in January 2026, with a marital dissolution agreement that placed their teenage daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, at the centre of a detailed co‑parenting plan. Court records show Kidman was named the 'primary residential parent,' while Urban was granted custody every other weekend.

The news of a tentative thaw between them came after weeks of low-key but noticeable public civility. In mid‑June, Kidman shared a Father's Day tribute on Instagram Stories that included Urban alongside her late father, a small gesture but one that did not go unnoticed by fans who had watched the divorce unfold. Just days later, Urban posted his own birthday message to Kidman on 20 June, also via Instagram Stories, signalling that whatever was going on privately, they were at least willing to be seen as amicable.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban And The Paris 'Peace Summit'

The reported secret meeting appears to have been less about romance and more about damage control, particularly around their daughters' wellbeing.

'They've tentatively agreed to meet in private and to get back to the job of parenting the girls together,' an unnamed insider said. The source claimed that ongoing tension between the pair had 'started to affect the girls,' and that both parents were increasingly concerned about the emotional fallout of the divorce.

That phrase, 'starting to affect the girls,' is doing a lot of heavy lifting here. Teenagers of high-profile parents live in a strange half‑light between ordinary adolescence and global scrutiny, and the unravelling of a 19‑year marriage is not something that can be easily hidden from them, or from the internet. The suggestion that Kidman and Urban chose Paris, away from their usual circuits in Nashville, Sydney or Los Angeles, hints at an attempt to keep things as discreet as possible.

According to the same report, the private meeting is believed to have taken place during Kidman's birthday trip to the city. The insider added that a gesture from Urban, apparently his public birthday message, helped 'bring everything back to normal' enough for Kidman to accept a 'quiet dinner' to talk about how they move forward as co‑parents.

IBTimes UK had contacted representatives for both Kidman and Urban for comment. As of now, there has been no official confirmation from either camp.

Co‑Parenting Reality After A High‑Profile Divorce

The Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban divorce settlement set out clear lines around the children, but a parenting schedule on paper is one thing, a working relationship in real life quite another. The pair's marital dissolution agreement, seen in court records, made Kidman the girls' main residential parent, with Urban having them every other weekend. On its face, it is a standard set‑up for divorced parents where one has a more stable base or fixed work pattern.

The reality is obviously messier. Both Kidman and Urban travel extensively for work, split their time across continents and are trailed by paparazzi in most major cities. When one parent lives that kind of life, maintaining a united front after a split is hard. When both do, it can be chaos.

The source suggested that, in spite of past tensions, the formerly estranged couple have 'laid down the hatchet and have been talking regularly' in recent weeks. That choice of words implies they were not exactly on texting terms immediately after the divorce decree was issued in January. It also underlines why their daughters have become the pivot point.

'If there's one thing they can agree on, it's their wellbeing,' the insider said, framing the Paris dinner as a practical step rather than a grand reconciliation. The same source was sceptical about any romantic reunion, saying it was 'unlikely they'll ever go back' to being a couple again.

For fans who spent the last two decades buying into the narrative of Kidman and Urban as one of Hollywood's more enduring love stories, that might land as a quiet heartbreak. But it also sounds like two adults making a fairly grown‑up call about what their relationship is now. Less fairy tale, more family business.

None of this, of course, answers the underlying question of what actually went wrong. The divorce filing in September 2025 offered only the standard legal line about irreconcilable differences. Neither Kidman nor Urban has given a substantive interview about the split since. Absent that, there is a vacuum that gossip magazines and online speculation are very happy to fill, often with stuff that veers into fan fiction.

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What stands out in the current flurry of reports is not grand drama but small, controlled moves. A Father's Day story here, a birthday shout‑out there, then a supposedly off‑grid dinner in Paris, framed entirely around the girls and their needs. It is modest, cautious, almost boring, which in Hollywood divorce terms might be the healthiest possible outcome.

Whether this new phase of the Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban relationship holds, or whether it is just a brief ceasefire in a longer, messier post‑marriage story, is impossible to say from the outside. For now, their daughters have, at the very least, got their parents back in the same room. In 2026, that counts as progress.