Nightbirde, real name Jane Marczewski, announced her exit from "America's Got Talent" so she can focus on her health in an emotional post on social media on Monday.

The singer started her post by talking about the wonderful experience she had on the TV show. She said that sharing her "heart with the world on AGT has been an honour and a dream come true." She also admitted that because of it, her "point of view this summer has been astounding."

"What a miracle that the pain I've walked through can be reworked into beauty that makes people all over the world open their eyes wider," she wrote on Instagram.

The Zanesville, Ohio, native then admitted that her decision to drop out of "AGT" was because her "health has taken a turn for the worse." She has to focus on her health as she wrote, "the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention."

"I am so sad to announce that I won't be able to continue forward on this season of AGT. Life doesn't always give breaks to those that deserve it—but we knew that already," Nightbirde added.

Regardless, she thanked those who supported and cheered for her. She also offered up some encouraging words and remained positive as she closed her post, "Stay with me, I'll be better soon. I'm planning my future, not my legacy. Pretty beat up, but I've still got dreams."

Howie Mandel, one of the judges on the talent show, shared his well-wishes and prayers for Nightbirde on Twitter.

Our hearts and prayers go out to her and her family https://t.co/FQtnYis9WM — Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) August 2, 2021

BREAKING: @_nightbirde withdraws from @AGT. Unfortunate news, but her health is her number one priority. Wishing her all the best and for great health. #AGT #AmericasGotTalent August 2, 2021

During her audition on June 8, she sang an original song titled "It's Okay," inspired by her battle with cancer. At the time, she had told the judges that her cancer had spread to her lungs, spine. and her liver. But she wanted everyone to know that she is "so much more than the bad things that happened" to her. Her performance won her a Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell.

Hello Everyone, I want you all to meet @_nightbirde. She’s my Golden Buzzer act on @AGT this year. She is a true inspiration, this was a very special moment #AGT pic.twitter.com/jDEuV49fLz — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) June 9, 2021

Nightbirde had told viewers on "AGT" after her audition that she has a "two percent chance of survival." But staying positive, she said with a smile, "it is not zero percent. Two percent is something and I wish people knew how amazing it is."