A joyful Christmas evening in Concord, North Carolina, turned into a scene of panic and terror when gunfire broke out during the city's annual Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Videos captured attendees screaming and running for cover as bullets rang out on Union Street near Corban Avenue, leaving four people with gunshot injuries and emergency personnel scrambling to provide aid.

The Shooting and Immediate Response

Police reported that the shooting occurred around 7.30 p.m., moments into the family-friendly celebration. Authorities identified 18-year-old Nasir Ahmad Bostic as one of the suspected shooters.

Bostic, along with a juvenile suspect whose name has not been released, was shot during the incident and transported to hospital in critical condition. A third suspect, aged 17, was not injured but faces criminal charges, including accessory after the fact and inciting a riot.

Concord Police, Concord Fire, and Cabarrus County EMS were already on site for the ceremony and immediately provided medical assistance, evacuated the crowd, and secured the scene. Four individuals were taken to hospital, three listed in critical condition and one in stable condition.

Suspects and Charges

Authorities confirmed that Bostic and the juvenile suspect were known to each other prior to the shooting. Both face multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon. Police said that Bostic will be served with an arrest warrant upon his release from hospital, while the juvenile will face similar legal proceedings once medically cleared.

The 17-year-old suspect facing accessory charges was not involved in the shooting directly but is accused of participating after the event, according to investigators. Police emphasised that the investigation is ongoing and cautioned against speculation about motives.

Viral Videos

Video footage from the ceremony quickly circulated online, showing attendees running through the streets, some falling as they attempted to escape. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots before law enforcement intervened. Social media posts captured chaotic scenes of families shielding children and emergency personnel attending to victims amid the confusion.

Police are reviewing surveillance videos and interviewing witnesses to establish the sequence of events and the number of shots fired. Officials noted that the rapid response from first responders likely prevented further casualties.

WE NEED TO PRAY FOR CONCORD, NC!!!



A shooter had OPEN FIRED on a crowd at a Christmas Tree Lighting…



There are reports of casualties.



pic.twitter.com/SICL9NhnSK — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen) November 22, 2025

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple people are shot after Gunfire erupts during Christmas Tree lighting ceremony with injuries reported

⁰📌#Concord | #NorthCarolina⁰⁰At this time, multiple people have reportedly been shot after gunfire broke out during a holiday Christmas tree lighting… pic.twitter.com/SIZK5uIo99 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 22, 2025

#BREAKING Unconfirmed reports of shots fired in downtown #Concord at Christmas tree lighting pic.twitter.com/ICjqQISMXu — Robin Kanady (@RobinKanady) November 22, 2025

Families leaving downtown #Concord after reports of shooting at tree lighting pic.twitter.com/8DPh2EB5Zp — Robin Kanady (@RobinKanady) November 22, 2025

As soon as we got to Church Street, parked and got out, people were running in the other direction yelling shots fired. When we got in car to leave, a little boy was crying saying he wanted to go home. pic.twitter.com/CBeKUjfZHq — Robin Kanady (@RobinKanady) November 22, 2025

Emerging: Large emergency response at annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony in Concord, North Carolina amid shooting incident.



pic.twitter.com/u1yUtsHjEd — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) November 22, 2025

Community Impact and Investigation

Concord, a city of roughly 105,000 people located 25 miles northeast of downtown Charlotte, is reeling from the violent incident at a traditionally celebratory event. City officials have expressed concern for public safety and urged residents to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

Authorities have pledged to release further details as they emerge, including any additional charges, motives, or safety measures planned for future public gatherings. Emergency personnel and law enforcement remain on heightened alert, while the community grapples with the shock of a holiday event turned tragic.