French astrologer Nostradamus made a number of predictions about what the future holds for us in his book "Les Prophecies" published in 1555. It has often been said that he was correct about the Great Fire of London, the rise of Adolf Hitler, Napoleon, and the killing of John F. Kennedy.

Nostradamus has often been referred to as the "Prophet of Doom" after he made 942 prophecies which included a war in Europe in 2022. However, his prophecies are mostly vague and should be taken with a grain of salt.

One of his predictions suggested that there might be a war which will see France facing a major threat. "Blue-head shall white-head harm in such degree, As France's good to both shall e'er amount," reads the prophecy.

Nostradamus specialist Bobby Shailer in an interaction with The Sun said that this century could see the Third World War which will possibly last 25-29 years.

"I think in the next few years, certainly this century, the Third World War could begin. Nostradamus says it will be a massive long war, 25 to 29 years, followed by smaller wars," he said.

Shailer further said that the world war will be followed by a thousand years of peace. The other predictions made by Nostradamus for 2022 include an asteroid strike, floods and droughts.

"A great fire will fall from the sky for three nights/ The cause will appear both stupefying and marvellous/ shortly afterwards there will be an earthquake," he wrote about the asteroid hitting the planet in 2022.

The French seer had also apparently predicted that the planet will be hotter than it has ever been in the past and wrote that the temperatures will be so high that it will "half cook" fish in the sea.

"Because of the solar heat on the sea/ Of Euboea the fishes half cooked/ the inhabitants will come to cut them/When the biscuit will fail Rhodes and Genoa," he wrote.

However, his prophecies have often been wrongly linked with the current events to spread unnecessary panic. Most of his predictions are generic, the age he lived in was different from the age we live in. Therefore, his predictions must be interpreted with caution.