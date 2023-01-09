French astrologer Nostradamus made several predictions about the future of the human race. Some of them, although somewhat vague, are believed to have come true.

He is believed to have correctly predicted the Great Fire of London, the rise of Adolf Hitler, the death of Napoleon, and the killing of John F. Kennedy. His book "Les Prophecies" contains as many as 942 predictions about the future.

The French astrologer is said to have predicted that the war in Ukraine may spill over to other countries. One of his predictions suggested that there might be a war which will see France facing a major threat. "Blue-head shall white-head harm in such degree, As France's good to both shall e'er amount," reads the prophecy.

"Seven months into the Great War, people dead of evil-doing. Rouen, Evreux shall not fall to the King," wrote the prophet of doom. But the city of Rouen has successfully escaped the battle, and this part of the prophecy has not become reality.

The French seer had also apparently predicted that the planet will be hotter than it has ever been and wrote that the temperatures will be so high that it will "half cook" fish in the sea.

"Because of the solar heat on the sea/ Of Euboea the fishes half cooked/ the inhabitants will come to cut them/When the biscuit will fail Rhodes and Genoa," he wrote.

We are already seeing the effects of global warming with extreme temperatures, floods, and droughts hitting different parts of the world.

However, his prophecies have often been wrongly linked with current events to spread unnecessary panic. Most of his predictions are generic, and the age he lived in was different from the age we live in. Therefore, his predictions must be interpreted with caution and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Meanwhile, Brazilian Athos Salomé, who is also famous as the "living Nostradamus," has claimed that World War III could be sparked by Elon Musk. He told the Daily Star that the Tesla chief could be a Knight Templar who will fight the Antichrist.