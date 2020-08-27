Novak Djokovic outplayed Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in the quarter-finals of the Western and Southern Open to book his place in the last four of the competition. In the process, the 33-year old Serbian has extended his unbeaten streak to 21 matches.

The 17-time Grand Slam winner displayed terrific form as he won 6-3, 6-1 against the 34th-ranked German. Djokovic won the encounter in just 62 minutes.

According to BBC, after the match, Djokovic said, "I'm very pleased overall. Until that last game I served very well, I was comfortably hitting the spots and getting free points there."

On Friday, Djokovic will play against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in the semi-finals. Previously, Djokovic had beaten Bautista Agut in the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2019.

Speaking of his next opponent, the Joker said, "Roberto is consistent and doesn't make many errors, he doesn't drop his level. He is probably the most underrated player in the last five years and deserves more respect than he gets."

Djokovic is aiming to lift his 18th Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows as the US Open is scheduled to start next week. With Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer not participating in the 2020 US Open, the Serbian has a massive opportunity to add more silverware to his collection.

The 32-year old Spaniard, Bautista Agut, fought back after falling behind against Russian defending champion, Daniil Medvedev. The first set was one-sided, courtesy of Medvedev's impressive performance. But soon, Bautista Agut showed resilience and eventually won the match 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Milos Raonic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on each other in the other semi-final.

The 29-year old Canadian also fought back after being a set down against Filip Krajinovic. Eventually, Raonic won 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 7-5. On the other hand, Tsitsipas qualified for the last four after his quarter-final opponent, Reilly Opelka, retired injured during the first set. The 22-year old American, Opelka, was leading 6-5, but an injury in his right knee forced him to quit.

The men's doubles final will see British representation as Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski face Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram in the semi-finals.

Murray and Skupski defeated Germany's reigning French Open champions Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies in the quarter-finals. Salisbury and Ram beat Argentina's Horacio Zeballos and Spain's Marcel Granollers to book their semi-final spot.

In women's tennis, Johanna Konta beat Maria Sakkari to reach the semi-finals. The 29-year-old Brit is yet to drop a serve throughout the week. She won 6-4, 6-3 against the Greek 13th seed.

Meanwhile, the organisers have suspended a day's play in protest against racial inequality. The tournament will resume on Friday.